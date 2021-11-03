The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian non-compliance harms revival of nuclear deal, Irish FM tells 'Post'

Third-party talks led by the EU to revive the deal have faltered, and in the interim, Iran has inched closer to the point where it could produce a nuclear bomb.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 20:01
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Tehran's continued pursuit of nuclear weapons development jeopardizes the revival of the 2015 Iran deal, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told The Jerusalem Post in advance of his talk with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on the matter on Wednesday.
“There is a real time consideration here,” he told the paper a day earlier in speaking about the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which had sought to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power.
“Iran is developing their nuclear capacity outside of what was agreed in the JCPOA. They are no longer anywhere close to compliance," Coveney said.
If this lack of compliance continues, “at some point in time the countries that are committed to making the JCPOA work, will question whether it can do the job it was designed to do any longer,” Coveney explained.
Since taking office in January, US President Joe Biden has sought to reimpose the deal, which the Trump administration exited in 2018. It had been signed between Tehran and six world powers – US, Russia, China, France, UK and Germany. 
DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)DELEGATES WAIT for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna, Austria, last month. (credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Israel has opposed the deal, which it believes enabled Iran's nuclear program and emboldened its regional aggression.
The Biden administration and the signatories to the deal believe it the best available vehicle to prevent a nuclear Iran
Third-party talks led by the EU to revive the deal have faltered, and in the interim, Iran has inched closer to the point where it could produce a nuclear bomb.
Coveney said his country has a critical role to play in reviving the deal, which it supports.
In January 2021, Ireland began a two-year term on the 15-member UN Security Council. It was appointed facilitator for UNSC Resolution 2231, under which the Council endorsed the JCPOA.
“In that role, we are continuing to try to bring parties together in Vienna to find agreement. We believe that if agreement can be found, that makes a positive contribution to stability,” Coveney said.
Failure to revive the deal would create "very significant instability in the region" and lead to "regional proliferation with other countries wanting to develop nuclear capacity in response, i.e., Saudi Arabia,” Coveney said.
The stakes, therefore are very high, he said, noting that at present Iran has enriched uranium to 60% purity.
“These are dangerous times, not the least for Israel, because they of course are watching this very closely and are very skeptical of the JCPOA process. I understand that, I have spoken to Israeli ministers many times on that issue,” the Irish diplomat said.
What is needed is robust and transparent International Atomic Energy Agency inspections and for “Iran to stop their investment in nuclear capacity” and “to comply with the spirit and the letter of the JCPOA,” he added.
“But that has to be agreed and negotiated,” he added. “The new Iranian government has indicated that they will come back to Vienna for negotiations in the next few weeks; that is welcome, but that is just getting people into a room,” he said.
The real test is whether or not progress can be made once the talks resume, he said.
“There is all sorts of uncertainty around the current negotiations, we know that," explained Coveney, but Ireland, the EU and the signatories to the deal, including the Biden administration believe its still the best option available. 
“Does it solve all issues that relate to Iran? no it doesn’t. Is it better to have in place, than not to have in place? yes we think so,” Coveney concluded.
On Wednesday Lapid tweeted of their meeting, "We discussed the bilateral relationship between our two countries and various regional issues including the threat posed by Iran."
Coveney also traveled to Ramallah on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Coveney met with PA Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr and Amal Jado, a senior official with the PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They spoke wtih him about the need for a serious European move to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Europe has a role in helping the Palestinians achieve their goals and legitimate rights in accordance with international law and United Nations resolutions, according to a statement by the PA, the two Palestinian politicians told him.
The two sides also discussed the severe financial crisis of the PA, as well as Israeli security measures in Jerusalem and the need to end the blockade imposed on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Abu Amr thanked the Irish Foreign Minister for his country’s stances and the role it plays in supporting the PA and the Palestinian people, especially since Ireland is one of the biggest supporters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), according to the PA statement. 
Coveney is scheduled to head on Thursday to Jordan, where he will meet with his Jordanian counterpart and inaugurate his country's new embassy in Amman. 


Tags Iran ireland Iran Deal iran nuclear
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's supporters need to mensch up and give up - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by