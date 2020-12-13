Iran execution spree continues: hangs journalist after murdering wrestler

Iran’s regime is proud of the international impunity it receives to kill dissidents and innocent people, boasting of killing the journalist Ruhollah Zam. Iran’s Tasnim news on Sunday said the regime had killed Zam, who it claimed ran an “anti-Iran” and “counterrevolutionary website.” Iran accused the innocent journalist of orchestrating “anti-government riots.” It hanged him. European diplomats, with the exception of France, did not condemn the murder of the journalist. Iranian media says the Supreme Court of Iran upheld the death sentence. Iran has become increasingly brazen and open in its killing of random innocent people for everyday acts. It mocked international appeals to stop the execution of Navid Afkari, a wrestler, who it accused of involvement in protests in 2018. Zam was convicted of “corruption on earth,” a nebulous and unclear accusation. Iran’s pro-regime media accused him of running Amad News, a website that published content critical of the regime. Tasnim said that Amad ran “fake news” and sought to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government. Iran’s regime killed up to 1,400 protesters in 2018, which may show that there was already a large wedge between the people and a government that hangs journalists and wrestlers. Iran brags that it was able to use an “intelligence operation” to kidnap the journalist. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Intelligence Organization lured the journalist from France and then kidnapped him. There is no pretense by Iran to suggest that the trial was fair or that he was not simply illegally renditioned and executed. Iran doesn’t pretend that he even committed serious crimes, admitting it hung a man for journalism. Iran also held Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic hostage and used her as a bargaining chip over the last two years, releasing her in a deal in early December. Once again there was no pretense that a real crime was committed, Iran openly holds westerners as hostages and kidnaps them. Iran also jailed a teenage woman recently for ten years for posting a distorted photo on Instagram. Her “zombie-like” image was said to be “blasphemy” although it's not clear how a distorted image of a face is blasphemous. Iran, like Turkey, has become increasingly a country that operates as a kind of large prison for free thinkers, progressives, dissidents, journalists, athletes, women, and basically anyone who is not part of the far-right theocratic ruling regime. Where in the past some western governments that tend to pay lip service to human rights issues, might have spoken up, today there is largely silence in Europe as countries seek trade deals with Iran and western think tanks push a new Iran deal. There is no attempt to get Iran to stop hanging people for journalism and protesting as part of such a deal and Iran’s regime figures tend to be greeted with open arms by countries that ostensibly believe in human rights. The killing of Zam, who was apparently kidnapped by Iran in Iraq in an illegal rendition, illustrates the threat journalists increasingly face in the region. Turkey, the largest jailer of journalists, has gone after people for criticism on Twitter, for painting protest art, and for merely reporting facts about Ankara’s support for extremists in Syria. Journalists like Can Dundar have been harassed and forced into exile and their assets seized in Turkey. Unlike Iran, Turkey is a member of NATO, an alliance that once claimed to support values like democracy and a free press.
