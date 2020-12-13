The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran execution spree continues: hangs journalist after murdering wrestler

Iran has become increasingly brazen and open in its killing of random innocent people for everyday acts.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 09:22
Ruhollah Zam, a dissident journalist who was captured in what Tehran calls an intelligence operation, speaks during his trial in Tehran, Iran June 2, 2020 (photo credit: MIZAN NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Ruhollah Zam, a dissident journalist who was captured in what Tehran calls an intelligence operation, speaks during his trial in Tehran, Iran June 2, 2020
(photo credit: MIZAN NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran’s regime is proud of the international impunity it receives to kill dissidents and innocent people, boasting of killing the journalist Ruhollah Zam. Iran’s Tasnim news on Sunday said the regime had killed Zam, who it claimed ran an “anti-Iran” and “counterrevolutionary website.” Iran accused the innocent journalist of orchestrating “anti-government riots.” It hanged him. European diplomats, with the exception of France, did not condemn the murder of the journalist.  
Iranian media says the Supreme Court of Iran upheld the death sentence. Iran has become increasingly brazen and open in its killing of random innocent people for everyday acts. It mocked international appeals to stop the execution of Navid Afkari, a wrestler, who it accused of involvement in protests in 2018.  
Zam was convicted of “corruption on earth,” a nebulous and unclear accusation. Iran’s pro-regime media accused him of running Amad News, a website that published content critical of the regime. Tasnim said that Amad ran “fake news” and sought to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government. Iran’s regime killed up to 1,400 protesters in 2018, which may show that there was already a large wedge between the people and a government that hangs journalists and wrestlers.
Iran brags that it was able to use an “intelligence operation” to kidnap the journalist. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Intelligence Organization lured the journalist from France and then kidnapped him. There is no pretense by Iran to suggest that the trial was fair or that he was not simply illegally renditioned and executed. Iran doesn’t pretend that he even committed serious crimes, admitting it hung a man for journalism.  
Iran also held Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a British-Australian academic hostage and used her as a bargaining chip over the last two years, releasing her in a deal in early December. Once again there was no pretense that a real crime was committed, Iran openly holds westerners as hostages and kidnaps them. Iran also jailed a teenage woman recently for ten years for posting a distorted photo on Instagram. Her “zombie-like” image was said to be “blasphemy” although it's not clear how a distorted image of a face is blasphemous.  
Iran, like Turkey, has become increasingly a country that operates as a kind of large prison for free thinkers, progressives, dissidents, journalists, athletes, women, and basically anyone who is not part of the far-right theocratic ruling regime. Where in the past some western governments that tend to pay lip service to human rights issues, might have spoken up, today there is largely silence in Europe as countries seek trade deals with Iran and western think tanks push a new Iran deal. There is no attempt to get Iran to stop hanging people for journalism and protesting as part of such a deal and Iran’s regime figures tend to be greeted with open arms by countries that ostensibly believe in human rights.  
The killing of Zam, who was apparently kidnapped by Iran in Iraq in an illegal rendition, illustrates the threat journalists increasingly face in the region. Turkey, the largest jailer of journalists, has gone after people for criticism on Twitter, for painting protest art, and for merely reporting facts about Ankara’s support for extremists in Syria. Journalists like Can Dundar have been harassed and forced into exile and their assets seized in Turkey. Unlike Iran, Turkey is a member of NATO, an alliance that once claimed to support values like democracy and a free press. 


Tags Iran journalism Execution Navid Afkari
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by