Iran’s regime sentences couple to death for adultery

The Islamic Republic of Iran sentenced an Iranian man and woman to death for adultery after the father-in-law urged the judiciary to execute his son-in-law.

According to November reports in the Persian language US government news organizations Voice of America and Radio Farda, Iran’s regime imposed the death penalty on a 27-year-old married man and his 33-year-old female lover named Sareh. The married man’s wife sought to withdraw the complaint against her husband, in a last-ditch effort to spare his life, but her father overruled the attempt and demanded the death penalty.

The death penalty case was reported in the Iranian regime-controlled outlet Shargh Daily. The British news organizations, The Daily Mail and The Sun, as well as the French news outlet AFP, reported Iran’s regime planned to execute two gay men for same-sex relations . The outlets, according to an Iranian human rights activist, erred and confused the genders. The name Sareh is not a typical female name.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

“A married Iranian man and his male lover have been sentenced to death for adultery after his father-in-law demanded they be executed,” reported The Sun on Saturday.

“A man & woman who had sex outside of marriage were sentenced to death in Iran. It’s been approved by the Supreme Court. They are one step away from execution. Please be our voice to save their lives. I call on the international community to hear us, @jack ! Don’t remove this photo.” tweeted Masih Alinejad, the Iranian-American women’s campaigner and journalist.





It’s been approved by the Supreme Court. They are one step away from execution.

Please be our voice to save their lives.

I call on international community to hear us. A man & woman who had sex outside of marriage were sentenced to death in Iran.It’s been approved by the Supreme Court. They are one step away from execution.Please be our voice to save their lives.I call on international community to hear us. @jack ! Don’t remove this photo pic.twitter.com/N7uIvEZiXq November 7, 2021

Jack is the Twitter handle of the CEO and founder, Jack Dorsey, of the micro-blogging platform.

Alinejad added that "The man is 27 years old and the woman is 33. Through their mobile phone the judiciary system found out that they had sex out of marriage. It is beyond sad that in 21st-century ISIS is it still in power; in my beautiful country Iran."

She said "Under Iran’s penal code, adultery is a 'crime against God' for both men and women. It is punishable by 100 lashes for unmarried men and women, but married offenders are sentenced to death."

The Islamic Republic garnered international headlines in 2010 for its planned stoning to death of Sakineh Mohammadi Ashtiani, who was convicted of “adultery while married.” After international outrage over the penalty, Iran’s regime walked back its stoning death penalty. The regime imposed 99 lashes on Ashtiani that was observed by her teenage son.

The London Times reported in 2014 that Ashtiani was permitted to leave prison after almost nine years on death row.

Kurdistan 24 reported in 2018 that an Iranian court sentenced to death two Kurdish women on adultery charges. “A Kurdish woman for Mako by the name of Gulistan Jnikanlou was sentenced to death by the Khoy Criminal Court of West Azerbaijan Province, accused of committing zina.”

Zina is an Arabic term, which defines acts of sexual intercourse prohibited by Islamic Sharia law. The Islamic Republic’s legal system classifies adultery as a“crime against God.” The Kurdish outlet said an unmarried person who is involved in adultery can be subject to 100 lashes. “Married offenders are sentenced to death by stoning,” wrote the paper. CNN reported in 2013 that “Stoning remains the way Iranians – overwhelmingly women – are punished for committing adultery.”

Rev. Johnnie Moore, who has expertise in the Middle East, wrote The Jerusalem Post by email that “Literally, the White House has said again and again that human rights are their top foreign policy priority. Clearly, what they meant was: ‘except when it comes to Iran.’ Not to mention, Iran’s undercover forces in Iraq appear to have just tried to assassinate the Iraqi Prime Minister and — surprise! — the statements issued by the White House & Department of State judiciously, absurdly avoid mentioning ‘Iran’ at all." He added that " Americans — Democrat or Republican — do not support ‘a deal, any deal, at whatever the cost.’ How many more reasons does Congress need to immediately demand the White House cancel the JCPOA negotiations scheduled to resume in Vienna on November 29? Instead, they should revoke the concessions already made & sanction everyone and everything left to sanction.”

The JCPOA is the abbreviation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the Iran nuclear deal.