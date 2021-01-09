Iran's regime to execute another champion wrestler

The Iranian regime’s opaque judiciary is slated to execute a second champion wrestler after it engaged in the widely criticized wrongful hanging of the Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari in September for his role in protesting regime corruption.The wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini, from the city of Andimeshk in the province of Khuzestan, was arrested in 2015 and charged with murder during a group brawl. The wrestler’s execution is imminent, according to family members cited on the Persian language website of Deutsche Welle.Ali Hosseini is 29 years old and was born in Dezful in Khuzestan. The victim’s family has not agreed to pardon the athlete for alleged murder, according to the DW website.Hamid Sourian, the Iranian gold medalist Greco-Roman wrestler at the 2012 London Olympics and the vice-president of the Iranian Wrestling Federation, called for the execution to be prevented. He reportedly said, "I beg Dr. Gholami Gheibi, who is one of the prominent doctors in Dezful, as the father of the victim, to please God” to rescind the death penalty.Sourian added, "I hope that the honorable family of the unseen will forgive this young man by doing this good deed."Cameron Khansarinia, the Policy Director for the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI), a nonpartisan organization of Iranian-Americans, told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday that "while most athletes fear the further cancellation of sporting events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes in Iran fear being murdered by the Islamic Republic. After murdering champion wrestler Navid Afkari, the criminal regime occupying Iran intends to put fellow wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini to death.”
Khansarinia continued that "the International Olympic Committee has as yet refused to take any serious actions against the regime in Tehran for its bloody assault against athletes, despite a coordinated campaign by Iranian athletic champions. The regime should be banned from all Olympic and international sports activities until it stops murdering athletes and lifts its gender apartheid laws towards female athletes and fans. The disregard for the lives of Iranians shown by international organizations including the IOC has removed any and all of their legitimacy as humanitarian bodies."The Post sent press queries on Saturday to the IOC and United World Wrestling (UWW).Mariam Memarsadeghi, an Iranian-American expert on human rights in the Islamic Republic and leading proponent for a democratic Iran, told The Jerusalem Post: "Khamenei is ramping up executions, foreign kidnappings and assassinations, taking of foreign hostages, and torture in the dungeon to try and repress his way out of the mounting failures and crises inherent to his ideological regime."She added that "He is testing the will of the Free World. The Biden administration and Europe will do him a big favor if they go back to the Iran Deal and business as usual."Habibollah Akhlaghi said, "When I started wrestling, Mehdi Ali Hosseini wrestled with my younger brother in the same age group and he is really a good and moral wrestler." The coach is from Khuzestan province like Mehdi Ali Hosseini. He loves wrestling and during his years in prison he became the champion of the country's prison wrestling competitions.Additional decorated Iranian wrestlers have urged the clerical regime not to execute Hosseini. The Iranian wrestlers who protested against the death penalty imposed Hosseini are: Ali Ashkani, the current coach of Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling team; Saeid Abdoli who won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics and is former world wrestling champion; and Mohammad Talaei, the former world freestyle wrestling champion.Prior to the Iranian regime's alleged extrajudicial killing of Navid Afkari, some decorated Iranian wrestlers protested on social media against planned execution of Afkari. After what appeared to be regime pressure, the athletes scrubbed their social media protests.It is unclear what prompted the change in open protest by some elite Iranian wrestlers since Afkari's hanging.The campaign United for Navid ,which was launched by Masih Alinejad, a women's rights activist and founder of the My Stealthy Freedom/White Wednesday campaign, seeks that the IOC and other sports federations ban Iran's regime from competition. Afkari's plight garnered global attention and focused outrage on the Iranian regime's regime use of hangings to silence opposition and criticism.