The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran’s Rouhani: We broke the knee of America that was on our throat

Rouhani said the US has been trying to defeat Iran for decades and that Iran has outwitted the US. he referenced pressure going back to 1997 and other eras.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 10, 2020 10:09
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani October 1, 2019. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani October 1, 2019.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI DRUZHININ/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave an inflammatory speech at a cabinet meeting, according to Fars News Agency in Tehran. Referencing the police killing of George Floyd in the US he claimed that the US has had a “knee” to the throat of Iran for years and that Iran has broken the will of America. “Our dear nation broke this knee by breaking their unity and now they no longer have the knee to put pressure on the Iranian nation.”
It was not clear which “unity” he meant, whether he meant that internally the US was divided or that Western unity was broken. Rouhani said the US has been trying to defeat Iran for decades and that Iran has outwitted the US. he referenced pressure going back to 1997 and other eras.
He says the last four months have shown extreme pressure on Iran but that Tehran has survived. Rouhani discussed the COVID-19 crisis which struck Iran in February and has led to thousands of deaths and more than 100,000 recorded cases. Iran likely has had more deaths than it admits. “Thank God, we have redoubled efforts in this situation and created suitable conditions for the people,” he said. He warned that the virus was not over and that with the summer it was unclear if there will be a reduction in spread. Nevertheless Iran has re-opened.
The Iranian leader said that Iran was investing in the health ministry but then touched on US sanctions. He claimed revenues have dropped by $50 billion compared to last year’s budget. But Iran was making up for problems using innovated online technologies. He also wants to reduce rent and housing prices.
It was the Americans he harshly lashed. “The US government has been discredited and has become discredited.” He said in the fight against the virus the US performed worst among the world and that the US doesn’t have the necessary managers at the top to even run Washington. ‘They brought the knee to the throat of the nation, but our dear nation broke this knee by breaking their unity.” Iran’s media has been pushing support for the protests in the US against racism. Iran suppresses and kills protesters but supports them abroad to undermine adversaries.
Now the US is conspiring again, Rouhani claimed. “Our expectation is that the UN Security Council will stand up to the US conspiracy.” He said Russia and China would stand by Iran.


Tags Iran United States hassan rouhani Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Put on a mask to prevent a second COVID-19 wave By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by