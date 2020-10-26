The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Is the IRGC pushing Ghalibaf to run for president of Iran?

It is not entirely clear what the agenda is, but in a country where media is linked to the state but where there are competing agendas, the decision by media to highlight one person and not another has a message.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 10:32
Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, a parliamentary candidate, casts his vote at a mosque in downtown Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020 (photo credit: HAMED MALEKPOUR/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, a parliamentary candidate, casts his vote at a mosque in downtown Tehran, Iran February 21, 2020
(photo credit: HAMED MALEKPOUR/WANA VIA REUTERS)
Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf has been many things in Iran. A former mayor of Tehran, he has run for president three times. He was an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander in the 1990s, police chief between 2000 and 2005 and then mayor through 2017. Now he is speaker of parliament.  
These days Ghalibaf seems to be getting a lot of positive coverage at sites such as Tasnim and Fars News, which are close to the IRGC. They seem to be highlighting his support for the poor and “the people” more than President Hassan Rouhani. This could indicate that his profile is being raised prior to election next year. The goal would be to portray Ghalibaf as actually doing something amid Iran’s current economic problems.
It is not entirely clear what the agenda is, but in a country where media is linked to the state but where there are competing agendas, the decision by media to highlight one person and not another has a message. This is because rather than highlight criticism of Rouhani, which the Supreme Leader in Iran has condemned due to recent insults of the president, it is easier to just not mention Rouhani and make the speaker of parliament visible at all times.  
It is worth watching Ghalibaf in the next months as he has been portrayed as trying to listen to the people in the regions of Iran and solve their problems. Ghalibaf also has an interesting and diverse background, as his father was Kurdish. Whether he will try to run for president again and succeed remains to be seen.
Ghalibaf was criticized by Rouhani earlier this month for visiting a hospital where the speaker met victims of COVID-19. It appears Rouhani sees his recent trips as a form of populism aimed at increasing his stature among people by showing he is in tune with the crises. 


Tags Iran hassan rouhani IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Sudan deal encourages other Arab states to follow suit - analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by