Israel won't heed any deal that doesn't halt Iranian threats, Erdan says

"Israel, as you know, is in a unique position. We are the only country in the world that the Iranian regime threatens to annihilate. For Israel, Iran poses an existential threat," Erdan said. "That is why we will not see ourselves bound by any agreement that does not fully address the threats against the existence of the State of Israel," he explained.

"And every one of you would do the same if you were in our shoes, particularly in light of the Holocaust," Erdan added.

He spoke at the council's monthly meeting on the Middle East, in which the 15-member body focused mostly on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was held less than 24-hours after a an advanced surface-to-air missile launched from Syria landed in the Negev Desert.

It was unclear who launched the missile, but it was a reminder to Israel of the danger it faces from Iranian missiles.

Erdan's words also came as talks to revive the 2015 Iranian deal to curb Tehran's nuclear program advance. Israel has opposed the deal, which it hold would only shore up Tehran's nuclear program and would help finance is terrorist activities.

Erdan told the council the deal's revival was a "serious mistake. He reminded the UNSC that the International Atomic Energy confirmed that Iran was enriching uranium to 60%, a move that brought it closer to weapons grade production.

"What more does Iran have to do to prove it is not trust worthy? How long can the international community ignore Iran’s provocative and dangerous behavior?" Erdan asked.

"Today, everyone understands that what Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu said back in 2015 – that the deal is fundamentally flawed and does not prevent the threats from Iran – is true," Erdan said.

The international community should use the leverage it has from the harsh sanctions the Trump administration imposed on Tehran to improve the deal, rather than hoping it can. make change once the agreement is revived, Erdan said.

"Just like in 2015, the fanatical Ayatollahs will use sanction relief to fund their terrorist activities and continue to secretly develop their military nuclear program. All they will have to do is wait for the restrictions in the agreement to expire by 2030.

"Then, they will have international legitimacy to have thousands of advanced centrifuges enriching uranium and their breakout time will be almost down to zero, as President Obama himself admitted," Erdan said.

"What will this council do if that happens? Why wait until then instead of responding right now?" Erdan asked.

"It is clear to everyone that the capabilities and knowledge that Iran is developing right now are irreversible and no agreement can roll them back," he added.