Lapid in Paris: There must be a real military threat to Iran

The world must ramp up the threat to Iran in order to deter it from developing a nuclear weapon, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, as nuclear talks between world powers and Iran continued.

Lapid and Macron discussed the Iranian threat, and Lapid emphasized that Israel views the talks as an attempt by Tehran to stall as it advances its nuclear program, and the world must have a plan B.

“Sanctions must not be lifted from Iran,” Lapid said. “Sanctions must be tightened. A real military threat must be put before Iran because that is the only way to stop its race to become a nuclear power.”

The meeting with Macron came a day after Lapid relayed a similar message in a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's plans to fly to Washington next week to discuss the nuclear threat, as well.

Nuclear talks continued on Tuesday after world powers and Iran reconvened in Vienna on Monday for the first time since June to negotiate an Iranian and American return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaking during a Conservative Friends of Israel convention in London on November 29, 2021 (credit: STUART MITCHELL)

Diplomats from the E3 – France, Britain and Germany – told Reuters that there will be a problem if Iran does not show that it is taking the negotiations seriously this week.

It remained unclear to the diplomats whether Iran would resume talks where they left off in June, when, they estimated, an agreement was 70-80% complete. The sides had yet to resolve the matter of Iran’s advanced centrifuges, used to enrich uranium.

Reaching an agreement is urgent, the diplomats said, but they did not want to impose an artificial deadline.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri made ambiguous comments on the point from which talks would continue.

"Drafts are subject to negotiation,” Bagheri told Iranian state media. “Therefore, nothing is agreed on unless everything has been agreed on. On that basis, all discussions that took place in the six rounds are summarized and are subject to negotiations. This was admitted by all parties in today's meeting as well."

The remarks contradict EU negotiator Enrique Mora’s report at the close of negotiations on Monday, that they were building upon agreements reached in the first six rounds of talks in April-June of this year.

Iranian officials continued to maintain that the talks are about lifting US sanctions , as opposed to their country’s nuclear program, even though the Joint Comprehensive Plan of action, as the 2015 deal was called, limited uranium enrichment in addition to gradually lifting sanctions.

Amid widespread skepticism that Iran would be willing to return to 2015, the US is considering an interim agreement that some diplomats have called “less for less,” which would likely mean the US lifting some sanctions in exchange for Iran freezing – not rolling back – its nuclear program, which has advanced far beyond the JCPOA’s restrictions.

This is a significantly worse scenario, as far as Israeli officials are concerned, because, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday, it would mean "Iran won't just keep its nuclear program…they'll be getting paid for it.”

Russia's Ambassador to International Institutions in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday that the US reaffirmed that it was willing to lift all post-JCPOA sanctions if Iran returns to full compliance with the agreement.

"But in multilateral diplomacy, the devil is in the details," Ulyanov tweeted. "The concrete list of sanctions to be lifted is subject to negotiations."

In addition, Iran demands a "guarantee by America not to impose new sanctions...The talks are about the return of the US to the deal and they have to lift all sanctions and this should be in practice and verifiable,” Bagheri said.

The Islamic Republic had made similar demands in earlier rounds of talks, which American negotiators, led by Iran Envoy Rob Malley, have said the US cannot give, as President Joe Biden cannot force future presidents to maintain his policies.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said they will "not accept anything less than sanctions removal and we will not commit to anything more than what is in the JCPOA."

Adding to the JCPOA will not be part of the negotiations, he said.

Macron met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday to discuss the verification and efforts to restore continuity of knowledge about Iran's nuclear program, among other issues.

Macron also spoke with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the phone on Monday, after talks concluded in Vienna.

France’s goal is “to see Iran return to full respect for all of its commitments under the JCPOA and that the United States return to the agreement," the French readout stated, and Macron "underscored the need for Iran to engage constructively in this direction so that the exchanges allow a swift return to the agreement. Iran must return without delay to compliance with all of its commitments and obligations.”

Macron called on Iran to “quickly resume cooperation that allows the [IAEA] to fully carry out its mission.”

Raisi’s office said he urged Macron to work to “conclude the negotiations and lift the sanctions against Iran” and said that the US “must gain the confidence of [Iran] for the negotiations to proceed in a real and fruitful manner.”

The Iranian president argued that “sending a full team to the talks shows Iran's serious will in these talks.”

That team is of nearly 40 men is made up mostly of figures dealing with economic matters, and none on the nuclear side.

Another indicator of the regime's expectations from the talks, Iran expert Omer Carmi pointed out on Twitter, is its state budget proposal. The budget, with a fiscal year beginning in March, is based on an assumption that Iran would sell 1.2 million barrels of oil per day (BPD), while the Majlis, Iran's parliament, said in September that it seeks sanctions removal to allow for a minimum of 2.5 million BPD.

Israel opposes the JCPOA because it insufficiently limited Iran’s uranium enrichment, and, in fact, legitimizes further enrichment after the agreement expires, which paves the way for an eventual nuclear bomb. In addition, the JCPOA did not address Iran’s other malign actions in the region.

Bennett said on Monday that Iran’s “murderous regime should not be rewarded,” he said, calling on the world to make sure not to allow “hundreds of billions of dollars [to be] poured right into their rotten regime.”

“Iran deserves no rewards, no bargain deals, and no sanctions relief in return for their brutality. I call upon our allies around the world: Do not give in to Iran's nuclear blackmail,” Bennett said.