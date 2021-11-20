The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Lloyd Austin on Iran: We will look at all options to keep US secure

The defense secretary said the United States was committed to countering Iran, even as Washington works to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 11:38

Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2021 12:18
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a NATO Defence Ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a NATO Defence Ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought on Saturday to reassure allies in the Middle East that President Joe Biden's administration was committed to the region despite Washington increasingly turning its attention toward countering China.
It was unclear how much impact Austin's speech would have with those allies, since it was not backed by any announcement of further deployments or new weapon sales in the region.
Gulf Arab states, heavily reliant on the US military umbrella, have expressed uncertainty about Biden's focus on the region, especially after America's withdrawal from Afghanistan. They are now closely watching efforts to revive a global-powers nuclear pact with Iran.
In a speech in Bahrain during a trip to the Gulf, Austin acknowledged concern in the region and globally that the United States was solely focused on China's challenge.
"Let's be clear: America's commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure," Austin said.
He said the United States was committed to countering Iran, even as Washington works to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue," he said. "But if Iran isn't willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all the options necessary to keep the United States secure."
The Pentagon chief said that Washington would be coming in good faith to the indirect negotiations on reviving the deal starting on November 29 in Vienna.
"But Iran's actions in recent months have not been encouraging - especially because of the expansion of their nuclear program," Austin said.
Gulf states have asked for any deal to address what they call Iran's ballistic missile program and destabilizing behavior in the region.

'IMPENDING AMERICAN ABANDONMENT'?

While a number of US administrations have tried to move the focus away from the Middle East and toward the Pacific, Biden in August ended the war in Afghanistan, America's longest.
"There's dismay that the United States is on its way out the door. I'm not sure messaging addresses that sense of impending American abandonment," said Jon Alterman of the Washington CSIS think tank.
A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Austin was not expected to make new commitments in the region during his trip.
Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest regional allies, has been frustrated by the approach of Biden's White House, which has pressed Riyadh to improve its human rights record and end the war in Yemen.
Former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal, attending the Manama security forum, welcomed verbal assurances but said that "demonstrative actions are equally important," citing the need to prevent Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis from obtaining arms. Washington is pressing Riyadh to lift a coalition blockade on Houthi-held areas, a condition from the group for ceasefire talks.
Austin was set to visit Saudi Arabia in September but the trip was postponed at the last minute. He will not be visiting Riyadh on this trip.


Tags Iran UAE bahrain Middle East tolerance Lloyd Austin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Oaknin affair shows the value of quiet diplomacy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

IDF is no longer a people’s army, time to pay soldiers better - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.
4

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by