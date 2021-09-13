Mossad may have destroyed some IAEA equipment in Iran

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday said that an incident at Iran’s Karaj nuclear facility – attributed by many to the Mossad – may have destroyed some of the IAEA’s monitoring equipment.

Grossi did not mention who caused the incident and it is possible that Iran used the incident to take action against IAEA equipment, but he did say loss of the data was a negative development and seemed to disapprove of actions against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Next, he said his agency does not know how much monitoring data was lost regarding Iran’s nuclear program from its broken and damaged cameras.

“We still need to see the degree of the gap,” of missing data said Grossi, qualifying that he hoped that other monitoring redundancies of the IAEA would help uncover any data missing from individual cameras.

Grossi still did not explain how or why the cameras were broken or damaged.

Pushed that the Islamic Republic has ignored his pressure to explain illicit nuclear material and undeclared nuclear sites for almost two years, he responded, “Tougher or less tough is in the eye of the beholder.”

At the same time, the IAEA chief said that he has been frank and public about areas where he believed Tehran has failed to comply with inspection requirements or responding to clarifications.

The big question remains whether the IAEA Board of Governors will take dramatic action condemning Iran and referring its non-compliance and nuclear violations to the UN Security Council, as it did in June 2020, or if it will postpone major moves for another three months to give Grossi’s latest negotiations more time.

Late Sunday, Grossi said that he had a new deal with Iran’s new government to allow immediate “servicing” of its monitoring equipment, as well as plans for follow-up meetings for later in September with top Iranian officials.

However, Grossi also acknowledged that Iran would deny access to all electronic data dating back to February 24 until all IAEA and US nuclear issues are resolved.

Further, he admitted that Iran will not end its nuclear violations of the 2015 JCPOA deal until there is a deal with the US and there was no commitment to clarifying illicit nuclear material questions and undeclared nuclear sites issues.