The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Mossad may have destroyed some IAEA equipment in Iran

IAEA chief: We do not know how much data lost from broken cameras

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 14:10
Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi attends the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 16, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi attends the opening of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 16, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on Monday said that an incident at Iran’s Karaj nuclear facility – attributed by many to the Mossad – may have destroyed some of the IAEA’s monitoring equipment.
Grossi did not mention who caused the incident and it is possible that Iran used the incident to take action against IAEA equipment, but he did say loss of the data was a negative development and seemed to disapprove of actions against Iranian nuclear facilities.
Next, he said his agency does not know how much monitoring data was lost regarding Iran’s nuclear program from its broken and damaged cameras.
“We still need to see the degree of the gap,” of missing data said Grossi, qualifying that he hoped that other monitoring redundancies of the IAEA would help uncover any data missing from individual cameras.
Grossi still did not explain how or why the cameras were broken or damaged.
‘THERE IS less access, let’s face it.’ Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi ahead of a virtual IAEA Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna last year. (credit: CHRISTIAN BRUNA/REUTERS)‘THERE IS less access, let’s face it.’ Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi ahead of a virtual IAEA Board of Governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna last year. (credit: CHRISTIAN BRUNA/REUTERS)
Pushed that the Islamic Republic has ignored his pressure to explain illicit nuclear material and undeclared nuclear sites for almost two years, he responded, “Tougher or less tough is in the eye of the beholder.”
At the same time, the IAEA chief said that he has been frank and public about areas where he believed Tehran has failed to comply with inspection requirements or responding to clarifications.
The big question remains whether the IAEA Board of Governors will take dramatic action condemning Iran and referring its non-compliance and nuclear violations to the UN Security Council, as it did in June 2020, or if it will postpone major moves for another three months to give Grossi’s latest negotiations more time.
Late Sunday, Grossi said that he had a new deal with Iran’s new government to allow immediate “servicing” of its monitoring equipment, as well as plans for follow-up meetings for later in September with top Iranian officials.
However, Grossi also acknowledged that Iran would deny access to all electronic data dating back to February 24 until all IAEA and US nuclear issues are resolved.
Further, he admitted that Iran will not end its nuclear violations of the 2015 JCPOA deal until there is a deal with the US and there was no commitment to clarifying illicit nuclear material questions and undeclared nuclear sites issues.


Tags IAEA Iran Mossad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by