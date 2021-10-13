The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

New Shin Bet head: Ready to take on Iran, Israeli-Arab violence

PM Bennett: We will deter enemies from causing trouble

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 14:05
Turover ceremony for incoming Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, October 13, 2021. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Turover ceremony for incoming Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, October 13, 2021.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
New Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar on Wednesday emphasized he would immediately take on threats emanating from Iran and its proxies as well as the wave of murders of Israeli-Arabs in Israel at a ceremony in which he took charge.
Bar replaced outgoing chief Nadav Argaman, who has directed the homeland security and intelligence agency since May 2016.
"The central threat to peace in the region, the Shiite crescent led by Iran, the engine of terror, spying and influence will continue to be at the heart of the [Israeli] intelligence community's focus, including the agency," said Bar. 
He continued, "as a function of its role and responsibility, the agency will act to thwart this threat from any place where it is identified, within Israel, outside the country and in the cyber arena."
Regarding the wave of murders of Israeli-Arabs, he said, "after we review the issue, we will present a proper balance between our contribution to strengthen the police versus increasing the direct involvement of the agency. It is clear to us that this is a national mission," requiring all hands on deck.
Turover ceremony for incoming Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, October 13, 2021. (credit: CHAIM ZACH / GPO) Turover ceremony for incoming Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, October 13, 2021. (credit: CHAIM ZACH / GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who nominated Bar on September 1, said, "we must drive forward to the goal in which there is no room for doubt and in which we remove from the enemy any desire to challenge us" with terror or other security threats.
Bennett said he picked Bar because he could yell he would "always take the initiative and always find ways to explain how something is possible, and not why it is not possible" in fighting terrorism.
Argaman reported that during his tenure 2,261 significant terror plots were thwarted, but that 54 citizens were killed and 529 significant terror plots were carried out.
He said he took pride in the Shin Bet's achievements, but that the agency's job was never finished.


Tags Iran Naftali Bennett Shin Bet Nadav Argaman Ronen Bar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Nice Guy drug is not very nice at all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by