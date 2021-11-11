The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
UK presses Iranian deputy FM over detained dual nationals

In April, an Iranian court sentenced Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a new term in jail on charges of propaganda against Iran's ruling system.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 21:55
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. (photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021.
(photo credit: LISI NIESNER/ REUTERS)
Britain on Thursday said that officials had pressed Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani to release detained dual nationals including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
British foreign office officials also told Bagheri Kani at a meeting in London that Iran should conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) nuclear deal under the terms on the table now, the foreign ministry said.
"The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister was also pressed on the need for Iran to urgently release all British nationals unfairly detained in Iran, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.
Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses with a photo of his wife during a second hunger strike, outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, Britain October 25, 2021. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS) Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses with a photo of his wife during a second hunger strike, outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, Britain October 25, 2021. (credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
In April, an Iranian court sentenced Zaghari-Ratcliffe to a new term in jail on charges of propaganda against Iran's ruling system, just a month after she finished a prior five-year sentence. That sentence has not yet started, though it has been upheld by an appeals court.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family and the foundation have denied the charges. The foundation is a charity that operates independently of media company Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, is on a hunger strike to highlight her case. He met British minister for the Middle East James Cleverly on Thursday.
"If I'm honest, quite a depressing meeting," Ratcliffe told reporters after he left the Foreign Office, adding that Cleverly told him the meeting with Bagheri Kani had been cordial.
"(Cleverly) couldn't give a timeline on when things were going to move forward."
The FCDO said Cleverly had reaffirmed the government's commitment to reuniting Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her family in the UK.


