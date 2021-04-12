The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

US Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin avoids Iran talk on Israel visit

Austin’s visit took place less than 100 days into the Biden administration, and was the first for a Biden cabinet member.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 12, 2021 15:48
Retired General Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of Defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, US. January 19, 2021. (photo credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Retired General Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of Defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, US. January 19, 2021.
(photo credit: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin studiously avoided any mention of Iran and its nuclear ambitions in his public statements on a two-day visit to Israel, even when his interlocutors highlighted the issue.
Austin’s visit took place less than 100 days into the Biden administration, and was the first for a Biden cabinet member. It came as the US was engaged in indirect talks with Iran to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the full name of the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers, and following recent attacks on an Iranian intelligence base at sea and its Natanz underground nuclear facility, attributed to Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following a meeting with Austin on Tuesday that, “in the Middle East, there is no threat more serious or dangerous or pressing than that [of] the fanatical regime in Iran.
“Iran continues to support terrorists around the world…and has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and missiles. Iran consistently and outrageously calls for Israel’s annihilation,” he said, and referring to Holocaust Remembrance Day last week, added: “When we say it could never happen again, we mean we will never let it happen again.”
Netanyahu said that he “will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to attain the genocidal goal of destroying Israel,” adding that the US and Israel agree that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons.
Austin’s remarks were about the robust US-Israel defense relationship, more generally.
“I reaffirm the administration’s strong commitment to Israel and the Israeli people,” he said. “I thought it was important that we meet face-to-face to express our earnest desire for close consultations with Israel as we address shared challenges in the region.”
Biden administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have said they will consult with Israel and other allies in the Middle East about nuclear talks with Iran.
Austin pledged to strengthen Israel’s security and ensure its qualitative military edge, and expressed support for efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Arab- and Muslim-majority countries.
“As we advance shared defense priorities and maintain close cooperation between the US and Israel, I am confident that together we can chart a path toward enduring peace in the reason,” he stated.
The US secretary of defense also spoke of being moved by his visit to Yad Vashem on Tuesday, and said that the memory of the victims and survivors of the Holocaust must “always be a solemn reminder of our duty to be ever-vigilant against mass atrocities.”
Austin did not mention Iran in his remarks after a meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday.
Gantz said that “the Tehran of today poses a strategic threat to international security, to the entire Middle East and to the State of Israel, and we will work closely with our American allies to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world, of the US, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region and protect the State of Israel.”
Ahead of Austin’s visit, senior Israeli officials said Iran would be a top item on the agenda for his meetings.


Tags Iran iran nuclear Lloyd Austin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Giving credit to those who helped olim during the coronavirus crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind cyberattack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by