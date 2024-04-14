US doesn’t seek war with Iran, looks to curb Israeli response

The United States is not interested in a war with Israel, the White House said as it sought Sunday to de-escalate regional tensions in the aftermath of Iran’s first direct attack on the Jewish state.

“We don't want to see this escalate. We're not looking for a wider war with Iran,” US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

But he stressed, the US “will continue to help Israel defend itself.” “We made it very clear to all parties including Iran, what we would do and how we would continue to defend Israel and also how seriously we would take any potential threat to our personnel and our facilities in the region,” Kirby stated.

Iran has not targeted US troops or personnel as part of its attack on Israel, Kirby stated, adding that “we are staying vigilant to that particular threat.” US President Joe Biden, he said, is focused on using diplomacy to constrain the situation and is doing so “personally.” Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Kirby told ABC’s This Week, that everything Biden has done since the start of the Israel-Hamas on October 7, “has been to try to keep this from becoming a wider regional war.” In the last few days, the US moved destroyers and fighter squadrons into the region to help Israel defend itself, he explained.

He spoke as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held meetings with the war cabinet and the security cabinet to decide what Israel’s response should be. Foreign Minister Israel Katz had warned that any direct strike on Iran would be met by a military response on the soil of the Islamic Republic.

"Incredible military achievement"

Kirby for NBC described the joint defensive operation overnight — which included airfares from the US, Israel, Jordan, and Great Britain, as “an incredible military achievement by Israel, and quite frankly, the United States and other partners that helped Israel defend itself against more than 300 drones and missiles.”

He lauded Israeli “military superiority” in particular. The maneuver also demonstrated that Israel “has friends that it's not standing alone, that it's not isolated on the world stage. “

Biden delivered that message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a late-night phone call between the two leaders, held after many of the drones and missiles had been shot out of the sky.

The main message, Kirby told NBC, was “We stand with you and your self-defense. That was the main message,” he stated.

“The President said to the prime minister last night, that support for Israel self defense will stay ironclad it will not change,” he stated.