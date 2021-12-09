The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Was the 2015 Iran deal good or bad for Israel?

JPost One-on-One Zoomcast , Episode 45: Tovah Lazaroff with Israeli analyst Danny Citrinowicz on the likelihood of a military confrontation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 19:30

Updated: DECEMBER 9, 2021 20:18
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
The risk of a military confrontation with Iran is likely to increase should indirect talks in Vienna to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran fail, Israeli analyst Danny Citrinowicz warned.
“Chances of confrontation are getting higher and higher,” Citrinowicz warned.
An IDF Major (res.), Citrinowicz headed the Iranian nuclear desk from 2013-2015 and the Iranian strategic branch from 2015-2016, for Israeli military intelligence.
He is among those Israelis in the intelligence community who supported the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Former US President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the deal was a mistake, he said, because there no viable alternative was created to prevent Iran from enriching uranium in the absence of an agreement.
Israel has made a mistake in vocally warning that it will halt Iran’s nuclear program, Citrinowicz  said. Israel “puts itself directly in a clash with Iran” transforming the conflict with Iran into an Iranian problem rather than a global one.
It’s not possible for Israel to halt Iran’s nuclear program with a military strike, at best it could delay Tehran’s it, he said.
Iran’s nuclear facilities are spread out, so it would be hard to eliminate them, Citrinowicz said. Even if a military strike were successful, he said, Iran can rebuild its program, because it was locally designed.
“Nobody can push Iran backward,” Citrinowicz said.  “The fact that Iran is very close to acquiring fissile material to build a bomb, this is something we have to live with,” he said.
Iranian “knowledge is there, the confidence is there, advanced centrifuges are there.”
“Even if you will see a change in the Iranian leadership .. I do not see any change regarding the nuclear facilities. The fact that this program enjoys support from the Iranian population means that no Iranian leadership will dismantle the facilities,” he said.
“The real question is whether just to delay the program Israel is willing to take the risk of attacking Iran and encountering a war,” he asked.


Tags Iran Iran Deal iran nuclear Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by