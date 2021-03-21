The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Would Iran be prepared to attack a US military base in America?

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps discussed attacking a US military base using an explosive-laden boat.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 21, 2021 19:28
IRGC siezes ship near Bu Musa Island, Iran (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
IRGC siezes ship near Bu Musa Island, Iran
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps discussed attacking a US military base, according to the Associated Press. The Fort McNair Army base is a ten minute drive from the White House and located in the US capital. The National Security Agency intercepted the communications in January and they include discussions of using some kind of explosive-laden boat as was used in a 2000 attack in Yemen against the USS Cole.
 
“The intelligence also revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the base, according to the officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. The base, one of the oldest in the country, is Martin’s official residence,” the report says. 
It was not clear how advanced the threat was or how high level the officers involved were or if they had the means and opportunity, skills or even ability to carry out such an attack.
However two intelligence officials described the report to the AP. “They said Tehran’s military commanders are unsatisfied with their counterattacks so far, specifically the results of the ballistic missile attack on Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq in the days after Soleimani’s killing. No U.S. service members were killed in that strike but dozens suffered concussions.” The report came amid discussions of providing more security for the base and restrictions in the area.  
Iran’s Tasnim media highlighted the report which could indicate Iran approves of this type of attack or wants to message a threat to the US.
“According to the two intelligence officials, the US military has sought to strengthen the security of Fort McNair after the revelation of the plan,” the report notes. “The US military is working to increase the [security buffer] area of ​​Fort McNair from 250 feet (about 76 meters) to 500 feet (more than 150 meters), but Washington officials say the move will give the public access to the Potomac River.” This would limit access to the Potomac, an important river that once gave its name to part of the Union Army forces in the US Civil War. 
US military bases have been threatened in the past.
These threats usually come from jihadists inspired by Al Qaeda or ISIS. In 2009 there was a shooting at Fort Hood and a plot to attack Fort Dix in 2007. In 2019 there was a terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola that was inspired by Al Qaeda. Iran has been accused of hosting senior Al Qaeda leaders in the past.
In November 2020 the New York Times reported that Israel, acting at the behest of the US, coordinated the killing of Al Qaeda’s number two Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah al-Masri in Tehran. He was a mastermind behind attacks on US embassies in the 1990s.  
It’s not clear if Iran may have learned from Al Qaeda about the use of USS Cole style attacks and the attack on US bases by jihadists in the US and whether the IRGC was inspired by these acts to plan a brazen attack on Fort McNair. Iran usually uses proxies in places like Iraq to attack US bases and doesn’t usually want to use actual Iranians to carry out its plots because it wants to pretend the attacks are local.
Iran has vowed revenge for the US killing of IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani. Iran labelled US Central Command a “terrorist” organization after the US labelled the IRGC “terrorists” in April 2019.  
Any link to Iran in an attack on a US base would likely lead to a major US response. Iran would likely be reticent to carry out such an attack. It might conceivably use proxies or provide means to others to do such an attack.  


Tags Iran us iran IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be involved in discussions over a new Iran deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Eitan Dangot 311

Failure to stop Iran's terror support might lead to Israel-Hezbollah war

 By EITAN DANGOT

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by