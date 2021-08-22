The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran official on trial linked to terrorist who murdered Jews and Kurds

The International Criminal Police Organization issued an arrest warrant for Fallahian due to his role in the bombing of the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
AUGUST 22, 2021 21:48
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi receives the endorsement decree for his presidency from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi receives the endorsement decree for his presidency from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The alleged Iranian regime mass murderer Hamid Noury, who is currently on trial in Stockholm, Sweden for the massacre of 136 Iranians in Gohardasht prison in Karaj, invited former Iranian intelligence chief and internationally wanted terrorist Ali Fallahian, to dinner.
The International Criminal Police Organization issued an arrest warrant for Fallahian due to his role in the bombing of the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994, resulting in the murders of 85 people.
The jaw-dropping revelation was disclosed in August by the London-based Iran International news organization on its Persian language website.  
The suicide bombing of Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina center injured over 150 people.
Fallahian was the intelligence minister from 1989 to 1997 during the tenure of late president Ali Akbar Rafsanjani.
Interpol also sought Fallahian with respect to his involvement in the assassination of three Kurdish-Iranian opposition leaders in the West Berlin Mykonos in 1992.
Noury sent the text messages to Fallahian and to Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the current head of the judiciary, in 2019 during Ramadan. The Swedish police preserved the messages from his mobile telephone and the notations of the text messages were part of the interrogation of Noury following his November 2019 arrest. 
Interpol wrote in 2007 "The Executive Committee also endorsed the Office of Legal Affairs conclusion that Red Notices should not be issued for former President of Iran, Ali Rafsanjani, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Ali Akbar Velayati and former Ambassador of Iran in Buenos Aires, Hadi Soleimanpour."
Daniel Marcus, the defense attorney for the 60-year-old Noury, denied that his client worked at the prison where the purge of political prisoners took place.  The trial of Noury is expected to end in April 2022.
Supporters of People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran protest outside Stockholm District Court on the first day of the trial of Hamid Noury, 60, accused of involvement in the massacre of political prisoners in Iran in 1988, Stockholm, Sweden August 10, 2021. (credit: STEFAN JERREVANG/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)Supporters of People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran protest outside Stockholm District Court on the first day of the trial of Hamid Noury, 60, accused of involvement in the massacre of political prisoners in Iran in 1988, Stockholm, Sweden August 10, 2021. (credit: STEFAN JERREVANG/TT NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS)
Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, whom Noury sent a dinner invitation to, was sanctioned by the US and the EU for his role in the violent crackdown on demonstrators who protested the reportedly fraudulent re-election of president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.
Ejei replaced the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi as the head of the judiciary. The US sanctioned Raisi for his role in the 1988 massacre that resulted in the mass execution of at least 5,000 Iranians.


