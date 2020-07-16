The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran protesters demand end to regime, gassed by security forces

Large anti-government protests last erupted in Iran in early 2020.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JULY 16, 2020 23:43
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian security forces fired tear gas to disperse anti-regime protesters in the southwestern city of Behbahan, Al Arabiya reported late Thursday, citing local "witnesses."

According to the media outlet, a "heavy presence" of security forces has also been reported in other cities across the Islamic Republic.

According to London-based Middle East analyst Raman Ghavami, thousands gathered in the Khuzestan city of Behbahan, chanting slogans against Iranian involvement in other countries in the region amid the deepening economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No to Gaza, no to Lebanon, my life for Iran," the demonstrators can be heard shouting on a video posted by Ghavami on Twitter. "Down with the Islamic Republic!"

A series of explosions at Iranian nuclear sites and strategic infrastructure have rocked the Islamic Republic in recent weeks, first being reported in late June. Having gone on for three weeks, the blasts have claimed 21 lives as of Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera. 

The explosions have been unofficially attributed to Israeli cyberattacks and covert strikes by US and Israeli forces. The Iranian regime has vowed to respond to the incidents, originally claiming they were accidents.

Large anti-government protests last erupted in Iran in early 2020, with hundreds of protesters demanding Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down after Tehran admitted its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.

"Commander-in-chief [Khamenei] resign, resign," videos posted on Twitter showed hundreds of people chanting in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir university.

Previously, hundreds were reportedly killed in protests in multiple cities across the Islamic Republic in November 2019. 

With the official death toll standing at 400 and unofficial claims ranging up to 1,000, the 2019 series of protests is believed to be the deadliest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.


