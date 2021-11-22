The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran releases photos of trial into Ukrainian jet shootdown

A Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down in 2020 by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, killing 176 people.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2021 16:49
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian media published photos of a trial investigating the 2020 shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger jet by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday, the Associated Press (AP) reported.
According to AP, the photos were released to dismiss criticism of the hearing being conducted behind closed doors. The photos, however, had the opposite effect.
Online, people heavily criticized the sign seen behind the judge that read "The court reviewing the incident of flight PS752 Ukraine." Those protesting the sign criticized the fact that the sign did not admit the involvement of the Guard in the shootdown.
Iran's IRNA news agency said that the trial started on Sunday and will focus on 10 suspects, but Iranian media has not released details about the suspects.
Families of the victims claimed that the defendants were not present at the hearing on Sunday.
Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
The IRGC shot down the plane on January 8, 2020, killing 176 passengers onboard. Iran initially refused to admit that the plane was shot down, claiming that the crash was due to technical failure but later admitted it was shot down.


