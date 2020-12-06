The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report

It is unclear what has caused recent deterioration in the supreme leader's condition overnight, though some suspect prostate cancer.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 01:17
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Kamenei may have transferred power to his son amid concerns over his declining health, Iranian journalist Momahad Ahwaze reported Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Ahwaze wrote in Arabic that sources in Iran were concerned regarding the 84-year-old leader's health, and those close to him are reportedly "very concerned" over his deteriorating condition.
As such, his powers have reportedly been transferred to his son, Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, aged 51, who currently oversees several important security and intelligence departments in the country and has been pegged for over 10 years by some European sources to be a potential successor to the supreme leader's position.
Reports regarding Khamenei's health have also seen the supreme leader cancel some important meetings, such as a recently scheduled meeting with President Hassan Rouhani, according to Ahwaze.
Ahwaze noted that it is unclear what has caused recent deterioration in the supreme leader's condition overnight, though he did suspect it could be prostate cancer.
This is a developing story.


