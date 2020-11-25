Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians jailed abroad

Iran has exchanged jailed British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert with three Iranians jailed abroad, a website affiliated to Iran's state TV reported on its Twitter account on Wednesday.
"An Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who were detained abroad on baseless charges were exchanged for a dual national spy named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who worked for the Zionist regime," the Young Journalist Club news website said.Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, was detained in Iran in September, 2018. She was given a 10-year sentence for espionage - a charge which Moore-Gilbert vehemently denies and coincidentally has been the predicament a number of other foreign and dual nationals have found themselves in when visiting the country.Moore-Gilbert was tried and convicted within the Iranian courts in secret just over a year and a half ago. She received conflicting sentences throughout her initial trial and appeal processes, one being a 13 month sentence which would have been the softer sentence including time served, although a second judge handed her a 10 year term - the Islamic Republic decided Moore-Gilbert is to serve out the 10 year term.She later argued the suspicious nature surround the separate rulings.Moore-Gilbert was one of at least five dual nationals being held in Evin prison - reportedly she was housed in solitary. She was believed to have been held in the same prison where a British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has been jailed since 2016, also on spying charges. Moore-Gilbert was later transferred to Gharchak Women's Prison.
Ironically, Iran even tried to recruit the academic as a spy for the Islamic Republic to which she refused, according to smuggled out handwritten letters.The Australian government had been requesting her immediately release through diplomatic channels since the initial charges were handed down, which came to no avail until now.