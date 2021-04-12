The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran vows to replace damaged Natanz centrifuges

Iran says it is hosting Russians this week

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 12, 2021 10:13
PEOPLE GATHER around the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran, in December 2019. (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
PEOPLE GATHER around the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran, in December 2019.
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iran claimed that damage in Natanz caused by electrical sabotage, which Iran has called “nuclear terrorism” will not result in a setback. It intends to replace the damaged centrifuges with more advanced centrifuges according to statements on Monday. Iran Foreign Minister spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh vowed revenge against Israel for the Natanz attack and also downplayed the damage. 
Iran also said it would host Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Serbia’s Foreign Minister will also arrive in Iran soon. The twin announcements appear to indicate that Iran is putting on a. brave face after the Natanz incident. It wants to show it can host Russia, a US rival and that it can replace the damage at Natanz. 
On Saturday indications were that Iran’s enrichment at Natanz could be setback many months. This comes after an incident in July 2020 that also led to damage at the same site. Iran lost precious months then as well. Damage was done to an internal power system that supplies the underground centrifuges, the New York Times reported. 
However, Khatibzadeh claims that Iran’s older IR-1 centrifuges were damaged on Sunday and that they will be replaced by advanced IR-9 centrifuges. This is a nice way to put a positive spin on a failure of Iran to protect and secure its important Natanz facility.
Iran can continue to claim it is operating and preparing to operate the advanced centrifuges. But the proof will be if these centrifuges actually end up spinning and being filled, rather than what reports indicate, which is that they were damaged.  


Tags Iran Nuclear Russia Middle East Nuclear Deal
