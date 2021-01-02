The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian-backed Houthis blamed for massive Aden attack in Yemen

It is unclear what comes next in Yemen.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2021 10:22
Houthi troops ride on the back of a police patrol truck after participating in a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
Houthi troops ride on the back of a police patrol truck after participating in a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
An unprecedented attack on Aden’s airport left almost two dozen dead. It was carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a new unity government, media in the Gulf assert. A drone with explosives was shot down after the attack and media in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have asserted that ballistic missiles were involved. Iran has supplied drones and ballistic missiles to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
The attack should have been larger news, showing the long reach of Iran and its allies and willingness to strike at a civilian airport and government officials. However, widespread acceptance of Iran’s activities, whether mining ships, attacking Saudi Arabia or trafficking weapons across the region, means that these unprecedented attacks rarely are critiqued the way they should be. Instead major media describe them as “audacious” instead of criminal. In addition there is lack of interest in documenting how the attack unfolded. Reports notes that it is “unclear” if the attack was by a missile or bomb. This acts as if Yemen is somehow some ungoverned area on another planet, as opposed to a country where it should be determined who and how massive explosions took place at an international airport, killed 25 people.  
Reports point out that more than 100,000 have died in the Yemen war over the last five years. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels once tried to take Aden and takeover the strategic Bab al-Mandeb straits that overlook the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their allies intervened in 2015. The war has become a stalemate. Iran has used the Houthis to test their drones and missiles.
Dominik Stillhart, the International Committee of the Red Cross's director of operations, said: "The Yemeni people have endured a terrible amount of suffering over the last five years. A day like this adds even more grief both for the Red Cross family and for the Yemeni families who had loved ones killed or injured in this explosion."  
Al-Ain media in the UAE says the attack was caused by up to three ballistic missiles supplied by Iran to the Houthis. Houthi ballistic missiles have been used against Saudi Arabia for years. Some of the parts of those weapons have found their way to Washington to the Iranian materials display where the US shows off how Iranian weapons threaten the region.  
It is unclear what comes next in Yemen. The desire by Iran and its allies to strike at the new unity government being supported by Saudi Arabia and the UAE clearly shows how Iran and the Houthis are afraid of the new government. This was an attempt to decapitate the unity government as it arrived by plane. Iran is doing this on the eve of a new incoming US administration that is expected to be tough on Saudi Arabia regarding the Yemen war. Riyadh is accused of harming Yemen in its war, leading to famine and hardship. It appears that pressure on Riyadh to stop the war will increase. Iran’s plan appeared to be to destroy the unity government to be part of this pressure. 


Tags Iran saudi arabia yemen houthi Aden
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by