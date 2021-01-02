Iranian-backed Houthis blamed for massive Aden attack in Yemen

An unprecedented attack on Aden’s airport left almost two dozen dead. It was carried out by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a new unity government, media in the Gulf assert. A drone with explosives was shot down after the attack and media in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have asserted that ballistic missiles were involved. Iran has supplied drones and ballistic missiles to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The attack should have been larger news, showing the long reach of Iran and its allies and willingness to strike at a civilian airport and government officials. However, widespread acceptance of Iran’s activities, whether mining ships, attacking Saudi Arabia or trafficking weapons across the region, means that these unprecedented attacks rarely are critiqued the way they should be. Instead major media describe them as “audacious” instead of criminal. In addition there is lack of interest in documenting how the attack unfolded. Reports notes that it is “unclear” if the attack was by a missile or bomb. This acts as if Yemen is somehow some ungoverned area on another planet, as opposed to a country where it should be determined who and how massive explosions took place at an international airport, killed 25 people. Reports point out that more than 100,000 have died in the Yemen war over the last five years. Iranian-backed Houthi rebels once tried to take Aden and takeover the strategic Bab al-Mandeb straits that overlook the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their allies intervened in 2015. The war has become a stalemate. Iran has used the Houthis to test their drones and missiles. Dominik Stillhart, the International Committee of the Red Cross's director of operations, said: "The Yemeni people have endured a terrible amount of suffering over the last five years. A day like this adds even more grief both for the Red Cross family and for the Yemeni families who had loved ones killed or injured in this explosion." Al-Ain media in the UAE says the attack was caused by up to three ballistic missiles supplied by Iran to the Houthis. Houthi ballistic missiles have been used against Saudi Arabia for years. Some of the parts of those weapons have found their way to Washington to the Iranian materials display where the US shows off how Iranian weapons threaten the region. It is unclear what comes next in Yemen. The desire by Iran and its allies to strike at the new unity government being supported by Saudi Arabia and the UAE clearly shows how Iran and the Houthis are afraid of the new government. This was an attempt to decapitate the unity government as it arrived by plane. Iran is doing this on the eve of a new incoming US administration that is expected to be tough on Saudi Arabia regarding the Yemen war. Riyadh is accused of harming Yemen in its war, leading to famine and hardship. It appears that pressure on Riyadh to stop the war will increase. Iran’s plan appeared to be to destroy the unity government to be part of this pressure.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });