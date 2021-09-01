The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iranian fuel exported to Lebanon without government's permission

Lebanon's government did not receive any requests for fuel to be imported from Iran, possibly confirming Hezbollah bypassed the state.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 15:55
The Iranian ship Khark is seen at an undisclosed location in Iran, March 10, 2011. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
The Iranian ship Khark is seen at an undisclosed location in Iran, March 10, 2011.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
The Lebanese government has received no request for fuel to be imported from Iran, the caretaker energy minister said on Wednesday, appearing to confirm that the Shi'ite group Hezbollah has bypassed the state with a move to import Iranian fuel.
Hezbollah, a heavily armed group founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982, announced last month that a shipment of Iranian fuel oil was on its way to help ease crippling shortages.
The group is by far the most powerful faction in Lebanon, where it has been part of the ruling system for years.
The fuel crisis, caused by a broader meltdown of Lebanon's economy and plunge in the value of its currency, has forced even essential services to shut down or scale back operations.
Hezbollah's opponents say the declaration, followed by announcements of two further Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon, has further undermined the authority of the state and exposed Lebanon to the risk of U.S. sanctions.
Workers of the state-oil company Pdvsa holding Iranian and Venezuelan flags greet during the arrival of the Iranian tanker ship ''Fortune'' at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela May 25, 2020 (credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Workers of the state-oil company Pdvsa holding Iranian and Venezuelan flags greet during the arrival of the Iranian tanker ship ''Fortune'' at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela May 25, 2020 (credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Asked about the Iranian shipment, the caretaker energy minister Raymond Ghajar told journalists "our role is restricted to import permits, we did not receive a request for permission."
Asked if this meant the ship was coming without permits, Ghajar said: "No. We do not have information. Permission was not requested from us. This is all I am saying."
The first shipment has yet to arrive, and Hezbollah has not announced details of where it will dock.
Tanker Trackers, which monitors shipments and oil storage, said satellite imagery showed that the second and third tankers had yet to depart.
"The first tanker should be in the southern section of the Red Sea by now," it added. "Awaiting visual confirmation."
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Shi'ite Muslim ally of Hezbollah and one of the most powerful figures in the state, said on Tuesday he welcomed any support, including from Iran, to help Lebanon through its crisis.


