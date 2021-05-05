The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian gets 20 years for bomb plot, first official tried since 1979 revolution

Belgian authorities have said they will oppose any potential swap deal with Western prisoners, prosecution lawyers said.

By REUTERS  
MAY 5, 2021 13:42
The Antwerp court where Assadolah Assadi was tried for a 2018 bomb plot (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Antwerp court where Assadolah Assadi was tried for a 2018 bomb plot
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a bomb attack in France has dropped an appeal in Belgium and will serve his sentence, lawyers said on Wednesday.
Belgian authorities have said they will oppose any potential swap deal with Western prisoners, prosecution lawyers said.
Assadolah Assadi was found guilty of attempted terrorism in February after a foiled plot to bomb a 2018 rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a French-based dissident group opposed to the leadership in Tehran.
It was the first time an Iranian official was tried for suspected terrorism in Europe since Iran's 1979 revolution.
Assadi decided not to appeal, his lawyer Dimitri de Beco told reporters in Antwerp, the Belgian city where he was sentenced on Feb. 4.
"This has been a political trial since the beginning and he does not want to participate any longer," he said, adding that Assadi had diplomatic immunity as the third counselor at Iran's embassy in Vienna.
However, judges had ruled that diplomatic immunity did not protect him from charges that he used his post as cover to carry out state-sponsored terrorism. In its ruling, the Belgium court said Assadi was running an Iranian state intelligence network on orders from Tehran.
Assadi bought explosives for the Paris plot with him on a commercial flight to Austria from Iran, the court ruled.
Iran's mission to the EU in Brussels said in a statement that Belgium had broken international law, reiterating its earlier rejection of the February sentencing. It said it reserved the right to resort to all legal mechanisms.
BELGIUM RULES OUT PRISONER SWAP
Assadi did not attend his court hearings or sentencing, which was held behind closed doors in high security.
He was arrested in Germany before being transferred to Belgium for trial.
Belgium agreed to hold the sensitive trial even though the bomb plot was in France because two of the co-plotters were Belgian-Iranian nationals and were arrested in Belgium. A third was arrested in France.
All three were given long sentences and can still appeal.
Prosecution lawyer Georges-Henri Beauthier said there were guarantees from the Belgian state that there would be no swap of Assadi for Western prisoners in Iran, citing a separation of powers between judicial and political decisions.
"The Belgian government will not discuss (a prisoner swap)," he said, citing a written guarantee.
European Union governments have said they cannot turn a blind eye to terrorism, including two killings in the Netherlands and a failed assassination attempt in Denmark, which they blamed on Iran.
The Islamic Republic has repeatedly dismissed all terrorism charges, calling the Paris attack allegations a "false flag" stunt by the NCRI, which it considers a terrorist group.
NCRI chief Maryam Rajavi, who gave testimony during the trial, called on the EU to sanction Iranian intelligence officials and elite commanders.
But few EU governments other than France have commented publicly on the sentencing in February. The bloc chairs indirect talks between the United States and Iran to rejuvenate a 2015 accord aimed at containing Tehran's nuclear program.
While the EU last month imposed more human rights sanctions on Iranian individuals, Brussels has also sought closer diplomatic and business ties with Tehran.


Tags Iran Terrorism belgium bombing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Jerusalem Day: A unified capital remains divided - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by