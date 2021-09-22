The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian minister meets Saudi, other Arab officials in New York - Mehr

Iraq, which has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, chaired the meeting at its ambassador’s residence in New York, according to the Mehr news agency.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 17:58
SYRIAN PRESIDENT Bashar Assad (right) meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus, August 29. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
SYRIAN PRESIDENT Bashar Assad (right) meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus, August 29.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran’s foreign minister has met officials from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf and Arab states in New York, and said strengthening ties with neighbors was the new government’s top priority, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday.
Mehr said Tuesday's meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly was attended by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and "foreign ministers and senior representatives" of countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and France, as well as the European Union, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Iran's foreign ministry said on Twitter that Amirabdollahian had on Tuesday had what it called a follow-up meeting to a meeting he held during a conference in Baghdad on Aug. 28.
Iran's President's Ebrahim Raisi remotely addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly by pre-recorded video in New York City, US, September 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL) Iran's President's Ebrahim Raisi remotely addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly by pre-recorded video in New York City, US, September 21, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL)
It did not say who attended on Tuesday apart from Amirabdollahian, or what was said. But his visit to Baghdad in August included a meeting with Gulf Arab officials.
Iraq, which has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, chaired the meeting at its ambassador’s residence in New York, Mehr said.
"Our gathering underscores the fact that only diplomacy and dialog can end crises, misunderstandings and differences," Mehr quoted Amirabdollahian as saying. "The priority of the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to strengthen and develop relations with its neighbors and the region."
Iran and Saudi Arabia broke off diplomatic ties in 2016.
Baghdad hopes its mediation will stop neighbors settling scores on Iraqi territory.
Amirabdollahian met separately with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, whom he assured of Iran's "willingness to resume negotiations at an early date," the EU said on Wednesday.
The meeting was scheduled on the sidelines of the annual UN gathering of world leaders in the absence of a ministerial meeting of the parties to the 2015 deal limiting Iran's nuclear program.
The world powers have held six rounds of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna to try to work out how both can return to compliance with the nuclear pact. Talks were suspended two days after hard line cleric Ephraim Raisin was elected Iran's president in June.


Tags Iran Iraq saudi arabia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa prison break must be thoroughly investigated - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by