Iranian president claims country's frozen assets abroad were released

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced that Iran now has access to its resources in other countries , during a session in the Iranian parliament on Tuesday, according to the Fars News Agency.

"In the beginning, the government had problems with selling oil, but now the situation has improved and I can only say that the government has access to its resources in other countries," said Raisi.

The president did not provide any further details.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The announcement comes just days after Ali Naderi, the managing director of Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), tweeted that over $3.5 billion of Iran's blocked resources had been released by one of the countries holding them.

Naderi added that a "significant portion" of the now unblocked resources were entering Iran's trade cycle. The IRNA CEO did not specify which country had released the resources.

A salesman counts money in Tajrish Bazaar, Tehran, Iran August 1, 2019 (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)

US sanctions have led to billions of dollars in Iranian assets being frozen in a number of countries.

Naderi was appointed as the managing director of IRNA in October by Iranian Culture Minister Mohammed Mahdi Esmaili. Esmaili became culture minister as part of the new government headed by Raisi.