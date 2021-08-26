Iraninan tanker headed to Lebanon never left

An Iranian tanker with fuel for Lebanon had not yet left Iran as of Wednesday, according to TankerTrackers.com, Inc., who announced the delay on Twitter.



2021-08-25 UPDATE regarding Iranian fuel for Lebanon:

We are noticing a delay. The vessels have not yet left Iran.

One tanker is laden with fuel intended for the electric power grid while another still hasn't loaded yet with (what we expect to be) motor gasoline.

Thx,

/TT — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) August 25, 2021

"One tanker is laden with fuel intended for the electric power grid while another still hasn't loaded yet with (what we expect to be) motor gasoline," the online service that tracks and reports shipments and storage of crude oil in several geographical and geopolitical areas tweeted.

On Monday, Iran said it would ship more fuel to Lebanon, a day after the leader of Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said more vessels carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon to help ease the country's fuel shortage.

"We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend. Iran is ready to send fuel again to Lebanon if needed," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an online weekly news conference. "Certainly we cannot see the suffering of the Lebanese people," he continued.

WAVING THE Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon.AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS

Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon, which last Thursday the group announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed.

It remains unknown what is causing the delay.

Reuters contributed to this report.