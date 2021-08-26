The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iraninan tanker headed to Lebanon never left

On Monday, Iran said it would ship more fuel to Lebanon, a day after the leader of Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said more vessels carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 26, 2021 02:22
Workers of the state-oil company Pdvsa holding Iranian and Venezuelan flags greet during the arrival of the Iranian tanker ship "Fortune" at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela May 25, 2020 (photo credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Workers of the state-oil company Pdvsa holding Iranian and Venezuelan flags greet during the arrival of the Iranian tanker ship "Fortune" at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela May 25, 2020
(photo credit: MIRAFLORES PALACE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian tanker with fuel for Lebanon had not yet left Iran as of Wednesday, according to TankerTrackers.com, Inc., who announced the delay on Twitter. 
"One tanker is laden with fuel intended for the electric power grid while another still hasn't loaded yet with (what we expect to be) motor gasoline," the online service that tracks and reports shipments and storage of crude oil in several geographical and geopolitical areas tweeted. 
On Monday, Iran said it would ship more fuel to Lebanon, a day after the leader of Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said more vessels carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon to help ease the country's fuel shortage.
"We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend. Iran is ready to send fuel again to Lebanon if needed," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an online weekly news conference. "Certainly we cannot see the suffering of the Lebanese people," he continued. 
WAVING THE Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon.AZIZ TAHER/REUTERSWAVING THE Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon.AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS
Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon, which last Thursday the group announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed.
It remains unknown what is causing the delay.
Reuters contributed to this report. 


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon iranian news tanker
