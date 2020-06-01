Iran's Ahmadinejad tweets N-word over George Floyd death, quotes Tupac

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has come under fire after a tweet posted on his account used the N-word in reference to the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.Ahmadinejad wrote on his official Twitter account, "The scheme of the world powers is to cause disunity in order to keep all societies under control. The killing of #GeorgeFloyd was deeply disturbing & upsetting & is the result of the current world order which we all must unite against." He then wrote, ""Pull the trigger kill a Nigga he's a hero" quoting rapper Tupac's song "Changes".
The inspirational message did not go down too well with Twitter users who lambasted the former politician for his apparent disregard for the sensitivity of the word, especially in the context it was used. Ahmadinejad, a conservative politician who was president of the Islamic Republic from 2005 to 2013, has previously made headlines for hateful comments. He has in the past claimed that the Holocaust never happened, called on the world to "eliminate the Zionist regime," and has even claimed that the terror attacks of 9/11 were executed by the US government.George Floyd, 46, died on May 25, after being pinned down on the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer for nearly 9 minutes. Derek Chauvin, the officer caught on video, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter last week.His death has sparked protests across the US and National Guard troops were deployed in 15 states and Washington, D.C. as a curfew was imposed in several cities on Sunday evening.
The scheme of the world powers is to cause disunity in order to keep all societies under control. The killing of #GeorgeFloyd was deeply disturbing & upsetting & is the result of the current world order which we all must unite against.— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) May 29, 2020
"Pull the trigger kill a Nigga he's a hero" pic.twitter.com/1giRGxPy68
