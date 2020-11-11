The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran’s nuke program ‘present’ to Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden may have less time to prepare for dealing with Iran than he thought.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 21:58
A handout satellite image shows a closeup view of a building damaged by fire at the Natanz nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A handout satellite image shows a closeup view of a building damaged by fire at the Natanz nuclear facility in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
On Wednesday, reports surfaced from the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has already installed a first cascade of advanced centrifuges in the underground Natanz uranium enrichment plant that its deal with major powers says can only be used for first-generation IR-1 machines.
If Biden thought that the ayatollahs might slow the progress of their nuclear program so that he has time to transition into his office and deal with the novel coronavirus crisis, he might have been mistaken.
On one hand, the IAEA report about the advanced centrifuges might have nothing to do with Biden.
The report came out on Wednesday, but it is reporting based on a November 2 visit – meaning prior to Election Day in the US.
On the other hand, the conventional wisdom even then was that Biden would win the election and that he would garner even more votes than he ended up actually accruing.
This means that the Iranians were ready to move forward with their new underground facility regardless (or maybe because of) the pressure it would put on Biden to turn his gaze toward them.
In parallel, reports came out Wednesday that the IAEA revealed that it found the Islamic Republic’s explanations unsatisfactory for how and why certain nuclear-program-related particles were found by IAEA inspectors at sites where they should not have been.
The IAEA made it clear that it will maintain pressure on Tehran to explain the discrepancies.
Yet, the bigger issue remains the new advanced centrifuges being installed.
Iran had previously informed the IAEA that it would transfer three cascades of the uranium-enriching machines from an above-ground pilot plant at the Natanz nuclear site to the underground one after an above-ground centrifuge workshop exploded in an apparent act of sabotage.
Iran has installed and connected the cascade of IR-2m centrifuges but has not fed the cascade with uranium hexafluoride gas, the feedstock for centrifuges, as the confidential IAEA report – obtained by Reuters – said on Wednesday.
Here, there is actually some good news.
Though the IR-2m is more advanced than the IR-1, it is nowhere near as advanced as the IR-4 and IR-6, which Iran finally succeeded in getting to work in 2020.
So it may just be that Iran is trying to restore what it already had above ground.
And if the volume of new IR-2ms stays low and if IR-4 and IR-6s are not installed, Tehran will not get appreciably closer to developing a nuclear bomb than it is now.
But the signal from Iran to Biden is clear: he will not be able to ignore them for long.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran iran arsenal iran nuclear
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by