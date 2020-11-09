The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump Iran czar: negotiation with Iran inevitable whoever is president



By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 19:25
Elliot Abrams, special representative for Iran and Venezuela at the State Department testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing on U.S. Policy in the Middle East, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020 (photo credit: ERIN SCHAFF/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Elliot Abrams, special representative for Iran and Venezuela at the State Department testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing on U.S. Policy in the Middle East, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020
(photo credit: ERIN SCHAFF/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Trump administration Iran czar Elliot Abrams said on Monday at a closed press briefing that, “it does not really matter who is president on January 20 in the sense that there was going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway.”
Elaborating on journalists’ questions about what would happen assuming a Biden administration is running Iran policy in January, Abrams said that a negotiation was, “the intent of the Trump administration. That is not a source of disagreement.”
“Whether it is possible to go back to the JCPOA remains to be seen. It’s five years old. The first sunset has already taken place in the eyes of many countries in the world – the [expiration] of the arms embargo, which we have been trying to avoid through snapback sanctions,” he said.
Continuing, he stated, “More sunsets are built in at the eight and 10 year levels. Iran is not in compliance with the JCPOA. In the last two years especially, a significant sanctions program has been implemented which includes not only nuclear sanctions, but also human rights sanctions and counter-terror sanctions.”
Abrams made it clear that he believed a Biden administration would still use the Trump sanctions in any negotiation with the Islamic Republic in order to get new concessions and that removing them would not be easy.
“Legally, it is correct that a president has the right to reverse any executive act that he took or that a previous president took. Whether it is advisable and politically possible is a different question,” he said.
Moreover, “Some of the sanctions are not connected to the JCPOA or Iran’s nuclear activities…Human rights sanctions and counterterror sanctions…in theory they can be reversed, but it is hard to see how any president would really do that without a change in Iran’s behavior.”


