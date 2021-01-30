Iran’s regime executed champion boxer after torture, third in 4 months

The Islamic Republic of Iran continued its execution spree of elite Iranian athletes, with the killing of champion boxer and prominent sports coach Ali Mutairi on Thursday, in Sheiban prison located in the Khuzestan province.

The UN condemned the execution of Mutairi, and activists and family members said the the 30-year-old Mutairi faced severe torture that led to his false confession stating he killed two Basij militia members.

A UN spokeswoman told the The Jerusalem Post on Friday that "We strongly condemn the series of executions – at least 28 – since mid-December, including of people from minority groups. We urge the authorities to halt the imminent execution of Javid Dehghan, to review his and other death penalty cases in line with human rights law. We continue to engage with the authorities in Iran on the issues of executions and the death penalty.”

Rob Koehler, director-general of Global Athlete, an international advocacy group for Olympic athletes, told the Post on Saturday that “The International Olympic Committee must act now. Their silence has left them complicit; their lack of action clearly indicates they favor stakeholders over athlete rights."

He added that "The tragic recent execution of boxer Ali Mutairi is the third athlete in just 4 months that has been murdered by the Iranian government. The IOC must immediately suspend the Iran National Olympic Committee. They can no longer neglect their duty of care; athletes’ lives are at stake.”

The Post sent a press query to the IOC.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported in Persian that the the Khuzestan justice department said “Ali Motiri, a terrorist member of the ISIS group, attacked the Basij base” resulting in the deaths of two Basij members.

According to Iran International, local sources said that they did not confirm the regime's allegations of Mutairi's membership in ISIS.

