Iran's regime executes second wrestler within 5 months

The Iranian’s regime lethal assaults on decorated Iranian athletes continued unabated, with the execution of a second champion wrestler on Monday.The Jerusalem Post reported two weeks ago that the execution of wrestler Mehdi Ali Hosseini was imminent. He is from Andimeshk in the province of Khuzestan, and was arrested in 2015 and charged with pre-meditated murder, supposedly committed during a group fight. It is unclear whether the Islamic Republic authorities forced Hosseini to confess to a crime he did not commit.Mariam Memarsadeghi, an Iranian-American expert on human rights, told the Post that the "[Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and his henchmen want to numb everyone to their repression. By executing more and more in spite of global outrage, they hope to show the Iranian people and the Free World that they are powerless.”She added that "But it's the regime that lacks real power. Force alone is its only means to survive but not for long; the Iranian people are more than ever refusing any prospect but a nonviolent overthrowing [of the regime].”Sardar Pashaei, the renowned Greco-Roman Iranian wrestler world champion, tweeted in Persian: “Mehdi Ali Hosseini, a young wrestler from Andimeshk, was executed. Here is Iran, Land of death, rope and bullets ...”Pashaei has urged the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to ban Iran’s regime from sports competition due to the regime’s human rights violations.
The Post sent press queries to the IOC and United World Wrestling. Both organizations have faced intense criticism for failing to sanction Iran’s regime for its scorched earth policy against athletes who dissent from the ideology of the regime.Iran’s rulers imposed an extrajudicial killing on the champion Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari in September. Afkari was imprisoned for participating in a 2018 demonstration against regime economic and political corruption.According to Afkari, human rights organizations and Western governments, Iran’s regime forced Afkari to commit to the murder of a security guard at the demonstration. Prison officials brutally tortured Afkari, according to the wrestler and an eyewitness.The US government sanctioned Iranian regime judicial and prison officials for the alleged murder of Afkari. The EU, the IOC, and the UWW opted not to sanction’s Iran’s regime. Critics argue that the EU, IOC and UWW have emboldened Iran’s regime to carry out more targeted killings of Iranian athletes.This is a developing story.
Masih Alinejad, who launched the campaign United for Navid to address the Iranian regime's execution of wrestler Navid Afkari, tweeted:"The Islamic Republic in #Iran has executed a second wrestler, #MehdiAli_Hosseini. We are fighting against execution in Iran, and we need international community to hold the regime in Iran accountable. #StopExecutionsInIran"
The Islamic Republic in #Iran has executed a second wrestler, #MehdiAli_Hosseini .
We are fighting against execution in Iran and we need international community to hold the regime in Iran accountable.#StopExecutionsInIran
