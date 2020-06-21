The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran’s regime watched Trump’s Tulsa rally for signs of 'deal'

“I told them they can wait,” Trump said of the Iranians, “but when I win the election you will pay a lot more,” Fars News reported.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 21, 2020 10:57
U.S. President Donald Trump holds his first re-election campaign rally in several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds his first re-election campaign rally in several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump could be ready for a “quick agreement” with Iran, according to reports from Tehran. Iran’s Fars News, which reflects elements within the Iran regime, closely followed Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday. According to their reports Trump has threatened Iran not to gamble on his opponent US Democratic candidate Joe Biden, winning in November.
“I told them they can wait,” Trump said of the Iranians, “but when I win the election you will pay a lot more,” Fars News reported. The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other regime elements who read this account understood what they are asked to weigh. Trump alleges that the regime wants his opponent to win. Trump alleges that the Obama administration made a bad deal with Iran, a deal Trump walked away from in May 2018.
The US has offered Iran a way back into a deal but Iran would have to agree to a variety of US demands. Until that happens the US has put Iran under maximum economic pressure, aiming to bring its oil exports to near zero and break its economy. Iranian allies in Syria and Lebanon are also facing economic doom as US sanctions bite.
Iran appears to be weighing what might come next. Should it provoke the US through more attacks in Iraq, Syria or the Gulf as it has in the past. Or should it wait. It does not appear inclined to talk to the US. However, there have been behind-the-scenes discussions and confidence building. An American student was turned over to US envoy Brian Hook in December. In June Iran released US Navy veteran Michael White. Iran got back scientists held in the US. What Iran wants now is an end to an arms embargo, set to expire in October.
Iran is pushing for the end of the embargo and Russia and China appear ready to accept Iran’s view But the US and some European countries may not be on board. So Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has gone to Turkey and Russia for talks. Now all eyes are on these discussions but also potential for other US-Iran discussions if the regime thinks Trump will win. If they think Trump has been weakened in recent months they likely will hold out. If anything Trump has found in Iran an adversary that understands deal-making the way he does. They just don’t think a “good deal” is back on the table. Trump seems to hint that it’s possible.


Tags Iran Donald Trump Javad Zarif
