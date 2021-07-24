The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran’s ship Sahand will arrive in Russia for military parade

Two Iranian ships, the Sahand and Makran have been on an epic voyage since late May.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 24, 2021 15:47
Iranian warships are seen during a joint naval exercise with Russian navy in the Indian Ocean, Iran February 16, 2021. Picture taken February 16, 2021. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iranian warships are seen during a joint naval exercise with Russian navy in the Indian Ocean, Iran February 16, 2021. Picture taken February 16, 2021.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran’s Fars News reports that Iran’s ship called the Sahand, which has been on a journey of over 12,000 nautical miles, will arrive in Russia’s port of St. Petersburg for a unique visit. The ship may take part in a naval parade and the head of Iran’s navy, Hossein Khanzadi, is travelling to Russia for the special arrival of the ship. 
Two Iranian ships, the Sahand and Makran have been on an epic voyage since late May. They passed around southern Africa in June and many assumed they might go to the Caribbean where Iran has friends in Venezuela and Cuba. However, they then pivoted and began to head towards the UK, passing Denmark to enter the Baltic Sea. Now reports say that they are arriving in Russia and that the Iranian naval chief will travel to Russia at the official invitation of Russia’s defense minister. Russian media hasn’t reported as much about this, but Iran’s Fars has reported it.  
According to this report, the native Iranian destroyer Sahand has already arrived in the Russian port of St. Petersburg and is scheduled to participate in the ceremony as a representative of the navy alongside the Russian fleet, Fars News says.  
The Makran, which has supported the Sahand destroyer in this long-distance, will stop at the beginning of the Volga Canal due to the limitations of the naval parade site, including the shallow depth and size of this floating unit, Iran’s media says. “It is worth mentioning that the big naval parade of the Russian Navy will start tomorrow on the occasion of the anniversary of the formation of this force, and representatives of some countries will also be present.” 
This is an important symbol for Iran, sending its ships so far. Iran’s navy has been neglected over the years and seen many accidents and failures. For the two ships to make this long journey is extraordinary. USNI News, which covers naval issues, noted this weekend that “Iran’s largest warship is now in the Baltic Sea – a first for the Iranian Navy – according to photos from ship spotters provided to USNI News. Oil-tanker-turned-warship IRINS Makran transited the Great Belt early Thursday morning entering the Baltic Sea under escort by Royal Danish Navy patrol vessels.” The Great Belt is defined as the largest of the three Danish Straits that connect the Baltic Sea to the Kattegat strait and Atlantic Ocean. 
Iran’s ships have taken on rust from the long voyage. Many online commentators have taken an interest in following the progress of the ships and gathering details on sightings of the ships, as they crossed the English Channel, last week. It is unclear where the ships will go next, or if they will take on supplies in Russia or even need repairs.  


Tags Iran Russia iran military Navy
