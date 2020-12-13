The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IRGC funds itself through buying inflated foreign currencies - report

Since March, $15 billion worth of foreign currencies have been inflated and sold by the Nima system, Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor for the Central Bank of Iran said.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 04:19
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a virtual speech, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, in Tehran, Iran November 3, 2020. (photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a virtual speech, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, in Tehran, Iran November 3, 2020.
(photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An exclusive investigation by Iran International TV, an independent Persian broadcast network, examined the mechanism through which Iran succeeds in using a loophole in the banking system to redirect money to terrorism.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran's military strongarm, manipulates the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) which has a system in place for businesses to trade foreign currencies at lower rates.
The IRGC effectively impersonates official money-lenders to buy "tens of millions of dollars and euros" from exporters at the black-market rate of upwards of 260,000 rials, or the equivalent of $6.18, a senior manager at the Iranian banking system told Iran International TV on the condition of anonymity. This operation is called Nima.
Since March, $15 billion worth of foreign currencies have been inflated and sold by the Nima system, Abdolnaser Hemmati, CBI's governor, said.
CBI is apparently aware of the IRGC's operations, specifically that the money is diverted to the IRGC's Quds Force, which answers to Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran.
Back in May, Adel Azam, chairman of Iran's Court of Accounts, accused the Iranian government of corruption in the form of mismanaging state funds. His annual budget report, titled "Summary of Budget Fraud in 1397 (2018)," couldn't directly accuse Khamenei or the IRGC of anything. He had to do implicitly what this investigation definitively.
The official currency rate is 42,000 rials —  the equivalent of $1. That's more than five times the rate. The money should be used to import necessary, day-to-day products.
Nearly a month ago, the IDF announced that an explosives-ridden terrorist cell in the Golan Heights is actually being operated by the Quds Force, which backs unofficial military groups throughout the Middle East, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank and in Gaza, among others.


Tags Gaza Hezbollah Iran Palestinian Islamic Jihad al quds Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No more delays: Israel needs a police chief now - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by