Is Iran behind Lebanon rocket fire and is this the new normal?

It may be that in the next months and years we will see more rocket fire from Lebanon ascribed to Palestinian groups in order to give Hezbollah and Iran plausible deniability.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 20, 2021 14:54
IDF artillery on the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, July 15, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF artillery on the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, July 15, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel overnight in a new escalation early Tuesday morning. The last time rockets were fired from Lebanon was during the recent Gaza war when four rockets were fired on May 19. Last night, sirens sounded in the western Galilee region at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday and two rockets were detected. 
Although the Iron Dome system shot down one of the rockets and the other fell in an open area, the attack raises questions about whether rocket fire from Lebanon will now increase and become an accepted norm. The IDF did respond to the fire using artillery, the IDF said. No special Home Front Command guidelines have been issued. This appears to mean the assessment is that there won’t be new barrages soon and it isn’t part of a major attack. That also means more retaliation may not take place so as not to increase tensions. 
Back in May, during the fighting in Gaza, there were several incidents in the north. Besides the four rockets on May 19, several of which traveled many kilometers into Israel, there was also an incident on May 17 when sirens sounded in Kibbutz Misgav Am and six failed launches were detected. In response, IDF artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches. On May 13, the IDF also said “three rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the Galilee. According to protocol no sirens were sounded.” 

In addition there have been other incidents. The IDF has had to deal with drone threats from the north due to a drone that entered Israel in May from Syria, and also attempts to damage the security fence and a smuggling operation that was thwarted in early July.  

The new rocket fire came hours after Syrian regime media reported airstrikes in Safirah in northern Syria, an area near Aleppo which is thought to be a missile facility. Syrian air defenses were activated as a result.
Was the rocket fire from Lebanon in response to the airstrikes? Sarit Zehavi, CEO and founder of the Alma research and Education Center which focuses on security challenges on the northern border, explained the context in an interview . “I think the rocket launches from Lebanon tonight did not take place because of the international situation in Lebanon, which is collapsing [economically] but due to the Hamas-Iran-Hezbollah alliance and in the wake of the Guardian of the Walls [operation in Gaza in May].” She says that during the May fighting the groups in the region that are linked to Iran and often call themselves a “resistance axis” said they will join in fighting against Israel based on the situation in Jerusalem. This could include Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and militias in Syria and Iraq. “They are all subordinate to the Iranians that created this campaign,” says Zehavi. 
She notes that the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met the leader of Hamas recently in late June. She says the symbols at that meeting, like the Dome of Rock in Jerusalem, indicate their view of the region and their decision to confront Israel. This means the rocket launches from Lebanon may be a “new reality.” The result of the recent fire appears to illustrate that whereas Hezbollah was deterred from most attacks like this since 2006, the Palestinian factions in Lebanon that are also now working with Hezbollah, are not constrained. “We see that the Iranians are keeping their promise regarding what happened on the Temple Mount on Sunday,” she says. This refers to recent clashes during the Tisha Be'av holiday and during Eid al-Adha.  
It may be that in the next months and years we will see more rocket fire from Lebanon ascribed to Palestinian groups. This gives Hezbollah and Iran plausible deniability, because they can pretend that it is just Palestinians “reacting.” But the reality is that no one fires rockets from Lebanon without Hezbollah’s approval. In the wider context this may mean approval or orders even came directly from Tehran. 


