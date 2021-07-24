Is Iran toning down its anti-Israel, anti-US rhetoric?

Iran appears to be shifting policies to a direction that focuses on internal challenges , the economy and protests in its southwestern Ahwaz region. In so doing it has toned down some of the usual rhetoric threatening Israel, the US and other countries. This doesn’t mean Iran has shifted its overall regional role, or plots against US forces in Iraq and support for anti-Israel groups like Hezbollah, but it may signal a change in calculations in Tehran.

Iran will have a new president soon and it has said that it isn’t interested in returning to frameworks of the 2015 nuclear deal until the new president Ebrahim Raisi takes office. This matters because Iran is now in a transition period and countries undergoing transitions often avoid a new crisis, like stoking new tensions with Israel. Raisi will want to focus energies on new policies and goals and assemble a team. He has already indicated that Iran doesn’t care as much about the western countries and that the country is pivoting to a new eastern strategy that will involve closer relations with India, China, Turkey and other states. Iran is also concerned about the Taliban’s rapid gains in Afghanistan. When the Taliban was fighting the US, Iran was happy to watch the Taliban attack the US-backed Afghan government. However, with the US leaving , Iran will be concerned about chaos in Afghanistan and also attacks on the Shi’ite minority.

To read Iran’s media is to get an insight into some of these changes. Headlines deal with prices of eggs, currency exchanges, the problems in Khuzestan where there are anti-regime protests, discussions about water shortages and other mundane matters. Iran is also claiming to be fighting corruption internally and attempting a vaccine rollout against COVID. All of these are hurdles and challenges. The protests in Ahwaz caught the government off guard and has surprised the leadership. This is clear from the messaging in media about trying to solve the issues in Ahwaz and the admission that there are water shortages.

It’s unclear how long the lull will continue. Iran may soon pivot again to rhetoric against the US and Israel to distract from problems at home. It may soon be boasting about its missile and drone programs or provoking problems in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon, where it has allies and proxies.

