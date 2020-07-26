The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Is US Africa Command hoping for a bigger role in Libya?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 26, 2020 13:14
A member of the troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government rides a military vehicle as he prepares before heading to Sirte, on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, July 18, 2020 (photo credit: AYMAN SAHELY/REUTERS)
A member of the troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government rides a military vehicle as he prepares before heading to Sirte, on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, July 18, 2020
(photo credit: AYMAN SAHELY/REUTERS)
US Africa Command has long been not only the most recent addition to America’s method of dividing the world into various areas of responsibility for military operations, but also one of the least well-known. Unlike CENTCOM, which ran the war in Iraq, and Pacific command that has to contend with China, the unfair perception is that the US doesn’t do much in Africa. In recent months Africa Command seems to have tried to reverse that perception by stressing the growing role of Russia in Libya.
On July 24 Africa Command again underlined how Russia was sending weapons, including anti-aircraft missiles, to Libya. Russian “mercenaries” linked to the Wagner group were also in Libya, AFRICOM says. “It is assessed that the Russian Federation continues to violate UN Security Council Resolution UNSCR 1970 by actively providing military equipment and fighters to the front lines of the conflict in Libya.” Images showed Russian planes and weapons at Al-Khadim air base in Libya.
Libya is divided in a civil war between the Turkish-backed Government of the National Accord in Tripoli and the Egyptian-backed Libyan National Army in Benghazi.  Russia backs the LNA. Qatar backs the GNA. It is a complex proxy war that has escalated after an LNA offensive on Tripoli in 2019 and Turkey sending Syrian mercenaries and weapons to Libya. 
The US military is clearly sending a message here. Back in June AFRICOM also published new evidence of Russian aircraft in Libya. It showed off Russian MiG-29s. It was photographed near the city of Sirte, a key battleground in Libya’s civil war. “Russia’s sustained involvement in Libya increases the violence and delays a political solution,” US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering of AFRICOM said in June. Another press release from the command in mid-July highlighted the role of the Wagner group of military contractors.
AFRICOM is responsible for dealing with all of Africa, except Egypt, which is linked to CENTCOM. It’s important to highlight that despite the perception that US policy should be run as a top-down operation, it tends to function in capsules with the Department of Defense having one policy, US State Department having another policy, and the White House, National Security Council and CIA even having a third policy. For instance, in Syria this dysfunction was paramount. While CENTCOM found, trained and supported the Syrian Democratic Forces, the US State Department actively supported Turkey against CENTCOM’s partners. The White House then worked with Ankara directly to undermine both the State Department and CENTCOM in October 2019, rubber-stamping a Turkish invasion that attacked America’s own partners.
Worse, the US European Command, apparently hoping to work more closely with NATO partner Turkey, had celebrated Turkey’s demands for a security zone along the Syrian border and been hoodwinked into his support which was actually a cover for Turkey’s offensive. It was unclear if EUCOM and CENTCOM were even talking to eachother over what each side knew about the other’s efforts along the Syrian border. This is because Turkey is part of EUCOM and Syria is part of CENTCOM’s area of operations. 
Why might AFRICOM be hyping Russia’s involvement in Libya? There are already numerous US operations in Africa, not least of which are the special operations and drone bases that the US operates from to hunt terrorists from Niger to Somalia. Since 2019 the US has been re-assessing its role in Africa. Although the US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has denied the US is “withdrawing” from Africa, the reality is that the US wants to reduce its footprint. Pointing out increased Russian involvement in Libya gives AFRICOM something to do. It also dovetails with the State Department’s attempt to frustrate Russia’s ambitions in the region. For instance US Syria envoy James Jeffrey, a major supporter of Ankara’s regional ambitions, has said the goal of the US to make Syria quagmire for Russia. It’s not clear if US President Donald Trump, who doesn’t even seem to speak to Jeffrey, agrees with this assessment. 
The US embassy in Libya, which had reduced its role in the country after the murder of US ambassador Chris Stevens in 2012, has been upping its rhetoric, demanding that foreign interference in the country end. What the US means by this is unclear. Both Turkey and Russia and others interfere in Libya. The US appears to support Turkey more, but Egypt has also complained to the US about Turkey’s role. 
The increased US attention on Libya, from the State Department and AFRICOM appear to represent a slow shift in US policy. US President Donald Trump has also spoken to Turkey numerous times as Turkey’s leader tries to get the US to do more in Libya. But the same Turkish leader who claims to oppose Russia in Libya is buying Russian S-400s. This puts Washington in a bind. Nevertheless for AFRICOM, monitoring Russia’s role in Libya, basically in its own area of operations back yard, is a new mission and gives the command a way to emphasize its role. 


Tags Libya Turkey United States Russia africa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amir Ohana needs to serve the people, not the government's interests By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova The Middle East rediscovers the Jews - opinion By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Eric Mandel Editorialized news reporting is worse now than the Bari Weiss controversy By ERIC R. MANDEL
Jimmy Bitton In fight for Zionism Jewish education is needed now more than ever By JIMMY BITTON
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by