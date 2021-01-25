The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
ISIS terror returns to target women in Syria

The targeting of women leaders in eastern Syria is part of a wider pattern.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 25, 2021 12:57
WOMEN AND their families surrender in the last ISIS-held area in Syria last month (photo credit: REUTERS)
Two women were abducted and murdered in eastern Syria. They appear to be the latest murders carried out by ISIS against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and their civilian authorities. According to Kurdistan24, which based its report on the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the women were found murdered in the countryside of Hasakah.  
They were both officials of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria. Hind Laif al-Khadir and Sa’da Faysal al-Hermas were the co-chairs of a local council. They were kidnapped and found killed in Al-Dashisha, the report says. This area is one of many that the SDF liberated from ISIS years ago. The SDF are an armed force that defeated ISIS in Raqqa in 2017 and finally crushed the last pockets of ISIS in March 2019. However ISIS “sleeper cells” and networks continue and there are weekly raids against the group. In recent weeks ISIS appears to have begun a resurgence, attacking Syrian regime forces west of the Euphrates and carrying out a large twin-bombing in Baghdad.  
ISIS is able to operate because it operates over a large area controlled by different groups, from the Iraqi Security Forces to the Syrian regime and SDF. ISIS also operates in Turkish-occupied areas of northern Syria. The US killed ISIS-leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019 just a few kilometers from the Turkish border. Many ISIS members have transitted Turkey or fled Syria to Turkey. Turkey was also a conduit for ISIS fighters entering Syria in 2014 and 2015, where tens of thousands transitted. Turkey claims to crack down on ISIS but evidence shows the group has seen Turkey as a kind of rear base of operations and a place it can draw support from fellow-travelers 
The targeting of women leaders in eastern Syria is also part of a wider pattern. Turkish-backed extremists have especially targeted women in areas they occupy such as Afrin and Tel Abyad. They have kidnapped dozens of women in Afrin and held them in illegal secret prisons. Hevrin Khalaf, a Kurdish female activist, was murdered by Turkish-backed extremists in October 2019. ISIS, like the Taliban and Boko Haram and other religious extremist groups, views women as a threat and targets teachers, administrators and women who are active in society.  
The women killed recently in eastern Syria worked in the local council of Tel Al-Shayer (Tel al-Chayir) in Syria. Rumors online suggested that ISIS had “beheaded” them which appears to be a rumor spread to create fear. However, gruesome photos posted online appeared to show that both women were shot in the head. There is some debate about which account is accurate. Because when it comes to eastern Syria many people on social media, even people who claim to be experts or journalists, often spread misinformation, it is difficult to get clarity. Claims that the women were beheaded, appear contradicted by photos. 
Assassinations of local officials are a way for enemies of stability to spread chaos. For instance some Bedouin tribes have seen their members targeted in areas east of the Euphrates across from Deir Ezzor. It is not always clear if this is done by ISIS or Syrian regime elements or by those linked to Turkey or local feuds. The lack of security is usually used as an excuse to blame the SDF for not doing enough, however on the other side of the coin when the SDF uses a heavy hand it is then accused of not listening to locals. Targeting of women is generally used to send a message to local councils not to include women in governance. The civilian authorities in eastern Syria have sought over the years to have women co-chairs of local governing institutions.   


