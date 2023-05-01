The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
ISIS NEWS

Islamic State leader killing raises questions - analysis

Turkey claimed to have killed an ISIS leader that it said it was hunting for for a while.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 1, 2023 13:18
An ISIS fighter poses in front of an Islamic State flag (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An ISIS fighter poses in front of an Islamic State flag
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Turkey claimed to have killed an ISIS leader in northwest Syria. The leader, named as Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi was killed in an area of Afrin, in Syria. This raises questions about how he was able to elude capture in the past and shelter near the Turkish border. 

Ankara claimed that they had been hunting this individual for a while and that he was neutralized over the weekend. ISIS continues to be a threat in Iraq and Syria but many of its commanders and leaders have recently been killed. Several of them have been killed in the same area of Idlib and Afrin near the Turkish border, mostly by US raids. Another was recently taken out near Jarabulus.  

The presence of ISIS leaders in this area is a relatively new phenomenon. ISIS was mostly defeated by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces between 2017 and 2019 in Syria. Many ISIS members tried to flee and some sought to get to Turkey or to areas controlled by Turkey in Syria. Turkey launched operations between 2016 and 2019 in areas near Jarabulus, Afrin and Serkaniye, but ISIS members have not been found in those areas. The ISIS members appear to move among various extremist groups, such as HTS. Some of these groups are either backed by Ankara or have ties to extremists that have ties to Ankara. This represents a way that Ankara has come to control the opposition in Syria and a way that ISSI exploits the opposition-held areas and Turkish-occupied areas. 

Why is the location of the killing shocking?

The presence of an ISIS leader in Jindires is particularly shocking because this was a mostly Kurdish town that was relatively peaceful throughout the Syrian war. In 2018, Turkey-backed Syrian rebels tried to overrun Jindires from Kurdish forces. Many Kurds, Yazidis and other minorities fled. Then extremists began to infiltrate. After the earthquake in February, the town was badly damaged. Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq sought to send aid to Afrin. In March during Newroz New Year celebrations several Kurds were murdered by the extremist group Ahrar al-Sharqiya in Jindires. It’s not clear when the ISIS leader came to this area, but this is the context and milieu that provided him shelter.  

The claims by Ankara that they neutralized this ISIS leader need to be fully investigated and verified. In the past, the US has had to conduct raids and strikes to neutralize these kinds of leaders. This also comes on the eve of Turkish elections. In addition, it comes as Ankara is working to potentially normalize ties with the Syrian regime.

An ISIS member carries and Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA) An ISIS member carries and Islamic State flag in Syria. (credit: NDLA)
 

The presence of ISIS members in areas like Afrin, which were once Kurdish, illustrates the dangers of demographic change and the presence of extremist groups in northwest Syria. In addition, ISIS continues to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria. The ability of ISIS to move from one area to another, such as from eastern Syria to areas where Iran has influence near Deir Ezzor and also in Idlib and Afrin shows why it is so difficult to defeat.  



Tags Syria Turkey ISIS Middle East
