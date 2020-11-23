The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel and PA push for control of West Bank's Area C via land registration

“These are the critical years in which the fate of the territory is being determined.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 19:05
A general view picture shows the Israeli settlement of Efrat (L) in the Gush Etzion settlement block as Bethlehem is seen in the background, January 28, 2020 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
A general view picture shows the Israeli settlement of Efrat (L) in the Gush Etzion settlement block as Bethlehem is seen in the background, January 28, 2020
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Israeli Right has sought to solidify its hold on Area C through a formal property registration process, which they have pressed the IDF to execute, in part to combat a Palestinian Authority registration of the same territory.
“These are the critical years in which the fate of the territory is being determined,” Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Tzvi Hauser said on Monday, during a FADC debate on the matter.
“The public has not been told the truth. The government of Israel is neglecting, neglecting its national interests. It's a historic crime and a historic failure, that our children and grandchildren will ask, ‘what did they do?,” Hauser said.
MK Bezalel Smotrich dismissed the idea that neglect had happened.
“No one is stupid,” he said, explaining that Netanyahu’s actions were deliberate here.
“The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister have to take a decision here. If a clear directive is taken to preserve the territory, it will happen. This is an issue of policy not neglect,” he said.
The 1990s Oslo Accord divided the West Bank into three sections, Areas A, B and C. The Palestinian Authority governs Areas A and B, which amounts to 40% of the West Bank. The remainder of the territory is in Area C, where all the settlements are located. It is under Israeli military and civilian control.
Even though the PA has no legal jurisdiction in Area C, it has embarked on a process of property registration, politicians, settler leaders and IDF representatives told the FADC.
“There are surveyors from the PA, walking around in the center of Gush Etzion, at the Gush juncture, and in the communities, and are marking the area to produce maps of their own on everything,” Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman told the FADC.
“We call on the relevant parties not to wait, and quickly register the lands in Judea and Samaria,” Neeman said.
Representatives from the Civil Administration and the Custodian of Abandoned Properties said that the IDF had a staff of some 25 people who dealt with property registration, compared to 500-600 PA staff that handles the issue, including in Area C.  
Hauser was stunned by the discrepancy with respect to the numbers.
“This is the face of the battle for Area C, 25 people, when the PA has 600 people. This is what the Israeli bluff looks like,” he said.
IDF representatives explained to the committee that land registrations in Area C rested mainly on declarations of state land or initial property registrations that make only the start of a bureaucratic process and not its conclusion.
Survey work by the IDF had helped provide information, but was not tantamount to such a land registration process, they explained.
To date the bulk of the completed registration was one when the territory was controlled by the British, during the mandate period, and by Jordan when it ruled the West Bank from 1948-1967. During those 19 years it registered land, even though its West Bank rule was not recognized by the International community which considered it an occupying force.
The British and the Jordanian registered some 30-33 percent of what is now Area C, but the ownership status of the rest of it, is tenuous because the process was not completed, the IDF representatives explained.
They noted that Israel had not continued the Jordanian’s work and had not engaged in full property registration.
The Defense Ministry’s legal advisor on settlement issues Moshe Fruct said “a declaration is meaningless,” because it isn’t a complete process and is subject to appeal.
He said that there was no legal barrier to embarking on such a process.
An Attorney for the Right wing Shiloh Forum said that now that it was clear that Israel intended to retain Judea and Samaria it was important to complete the property registration process, noting that the prolonged time period made it difficult to ascertain ownership.
He explained that the fact that Jordan could register the property when its rule of the West Bank had no international standing, meant that Israel could do likewise.
Attorney Ron Pelli, who represents the Association for Civil Rights in Israel said that there was no comparison between the Jordanian actions and the one that Israel was contemplating. Jordan registered property to service the residents of the West Bank, which at the time were all Palestinians.
Israel wants to register the land so that it can ascertain settler and state ownership, she said, something that is problematic under international law.
She noted that step came hand in hand with the Civil Administration refusal to issue building permits or allow for Palestinian development in Area C.
Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz said the issue of land could only be resolved through a final status arrangement for two states.
"I hope the next US administration will stop this dangerous process," he said.


Tags Palestinian Authority Settlements West Bank gush etzion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by