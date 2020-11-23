The Israeli Right has sought to solidify its hold on Area C through a formal property registration process, which they have pressed the IDF to execute, in part to combat a Palestinian Authority registration of the same territory.“These are the critical years in which the fate of the territory is being determined,” Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Tzvi Hauser said on Monday, during a FADC debate on the matter.“The public has not been told the truth. The government of Israel is neglecting, neglecting its national interests. It's a historic crime and a historic failure, that our children and grandchildren will ask, ‘what did they do?,” Hauser said.MK Bezalel Smotrich dismissed the idea that neglect had happened.“No one is stupid,” he said, explaining that Netanyahu’s actions were deliberate here.“The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister have to take a decision here. If a clear directive is taken to preserve the territory, it will happen. This is an issue of policy not neglect,” he said.The 1990s Oslo Accord divided the West Bank into three sections, Areas A, B and C. The Palestinian Authority governs Areas A and B, which amounts to 40% of the West Bank. The remainder of the territory is in Area C, where all the settlements are located. It is under Israeli military and civilian control.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Even though the PA has no legal jurisdiction in Area C, it has embarked on a process of property registration, politicians, settler leaders and IDF representatives told the FADC.“There are surveyors from the PA, walking around in the center of Gush Etzion, at the Gush juncture, and in the communities, and are marking the area to produce maps of their own on everything,” Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman told the FADC. “We call on the relevant parties not to wait, and quickly register the lands in Judea and Samaria,” Neeman said.Representatives from the Civil Administration and the Custodian of Abandoned Properties said that the IDF had a staff of some 25 people who dealt with property registration, compared to 500-600 PA staff that handles the issue, including in Area C. Hauser was stunned by the discrepancy with respect to the numbers.“This is the face of the battle for Area C, 25 people, when the PA has 600 people. This is what the Israeli bluff looks like,” he said.IDF representatives explained to the committee that land registrations in Area C rested mainly on declarations of state land or initial property registrations that make only the start of a bureaucratic process and not its conclusion.Survey work by the IDF had helped provide information, but was not tantamount to such a land registration process, they explained.To date the bulk of the completed registration was one when the territory was controlled by the British, during the mandate period, and by Jordan when it ruled the West Bank from 1948-1967. During those 19 years it registered land, even though its West Bank rule was not recognized by the International community which considered it an occupying force.The British and the Jordanian registered some 30-33 percent of what is now Area C, but the ownership status of the rest of it, is tenuous because the process was not completed, the IDF representatives explained. They noted that Israel had not continued the Jordanian’s work and had not engaged in full property registration.The Defense Ministry’s legal advisor on settlement issues Moshe Fruct said “a declaration is meaningless,” because it isn’t a complete process and is subject to appeal.He said that there was no legal barrier to embarking on such a process.An Attorney for the Right wing Shiloh Forum said that now that it was clear that Israel intended to retain Judea and Samaria it was important to complete the property registration process, noting that the prolonged time period made it difficult to ascertain ownership.He explained that the fact that Jordan could register the property when its rule of the West Bank had no international standing, meant that Israel could do likewise.Attorney Ron Pelli, who represents the Association for Civil Rights in Israel said that there was no comparison between the Jordanian actions and the one that Israel was contemplating. Jordan registered property to service the residents of the West Bank, which at the time were all Palestinians.Israel wants to register the land so that it can ascertain settler and state ownership, she said, something that is problematic under international law.She noted that step came hand in hand with the Civil Administration refusal to issue building permits or allow for Palestinian development in Area C.Meretz MK Nitzan Horowitz said the issue of land could only be resolved through a final status arrangement for two states. "I hope the next US administration will stop this dangerous process," he said.