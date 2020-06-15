The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel approves Qatari aid to Gaza amid promise to halt balloons - report

The funds will go to financial grants to families in need and to fund Qatari projects in the Strip.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 15, 2020 09:21
Operations of the Ahfad Al-Nasser balloon unit in the Gaza Strip, June 13, 2020 (photo credit: AHFAD AL-NASSER BALLOON UNIT)
Operations of the Ahfad Al-Nasser balloon unit in the Gaza Strip, June 13, 2020
(photo credit: AHFAD AL-NASSER BALLOON UNIT)
Israel has approved the transfer of $50 million from Qatar to the Gaza Strip, as factions in the Strip promised to stop launching incendiary and explosive balloons once the funds were approved, according to the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper.
The decision comes after two weeks of high-level negotiations, according to the report. The funds will go to financial grants to families in need and to fund Qatari projects in the Strip.
The date of the approved fund transfer has not been specified, according to the report.
On Thursday, the Descendants of Nasser (Ahfad Al-Nasser) balloon unit in the Gaza Strip threatened Israel with renewed incendiary and explosive balloon launches, warning that the coming days would be the "beginning of hell" for Israelis who live near the Strip.

 
Videos published by the unit on Thursday warned that they would not stop the launches until they achieved their "goals" and received rights, adding that the unit has "surprises" that Israel "wouldn't imagine." The unit additionally stated at the time that they were awaiting a response to their demands "in the coming hours." The unit did not specify what demands they were referring to.
A series of balloon launches have been reported in the days since the announcement.
Ahmed al-Mudallal, a member of the Commission of the Great March of Return, told Al-Akhbar that the balloon launches were brought back by Gaza youth, not by a decision by the Commission.
Al-Akhbar added that despite the promise to halt the launches, the launches were continuing.
In past incidents earlier this year, reports claimed that the balloon units had agreed to halt balloon launches, despite continued reports of launches.
The launches of incendiary balloons have become more sporadic in recent months, but became more steady in recent days. The last time balloon launches were announced by the balloon units was in late April and, before that, in February. While they had threatened launches before the Knesset elections in March, none were actually reported.
Countless incendiary and explosive balloons have been launched by Gaza's terrorists in recent years. They sometimes have books or toys attached to lure children, and some have sparked large wildfires in the past, mainly damaging crops.
Israel has, in the past, launched strikes against the Strip in response to continued use of the balloons.


Tags Gaza qatar gaza strip incendiary balloons explosive balloon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hebron violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Gantz, save Netanyahu and Israel from a tragedy – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Oded Revivi We need to take Donald Trump's deal for annexation By ODED REVIVI
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by