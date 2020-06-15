Israel approves Qatari aid to Gaza amid promise to halt balloons - report

The decision comes after two weeks of high-level negotiations, according to the report. The funds will go to financial grants to families in need and to fund Qatari projects in the Strip.

The date of the approved fund transfer has not been specified, according to the report.

On Thursday, the Descendants of Nasser (Ahfad Al-Nasser) balloon unit in the Gaza Strip threatened Israel with renewed incendiary and explosive balloon launches, warning that the coming days would be the "beginning of hell" for Israelis who live near the Strip.

Videos published by the unit on Thursday warned that they would not stop the launches until they achieved their "goals" and received rights, adding that the unit has "surprises" that Israel "wouldn't imagine." The unit additionally stated at the time that they were awaiting a response to their demands "in the coming hours." The unit did not specify what demands they were referring to.

A series of balloon launches have been reported in the days since the announcement.

Ahmed al-Mudallal, a member of the Commission of the Great March of Return, told Al-Akhbar that the balloon launches were brought back by Gaza youth, not by a decision by the Commission.

Al-Akhbar added that despite the promise to halt the launches, the launches were continuing.

In past incidents earlier this year, reports claimed that the balloon units had agreed to halt balloon launches, despite continued reports of launches.

The launches of incendiary balloons have become more sporadic in recent months, but became more steady in recent days. The last time balloon launches were announced by the balloon units was in late April and, before that, in February. While they had threatened launches before the Knesset elections in March, none were actually reported.

Countless incendiary and explosive balloons have been launched by Gaza's terrorists in recent years. They sometimes have books or toys attached to lure children, and some have sparked large wildfires in the past, mainly damaging crops.

Israel has, in the past, launched strikes against the Strip in response to continued use of the balloons.

