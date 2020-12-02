The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel celebrates UAE’s National Day amid new peace joy

Netanyahu sent a greeting to His Highness, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and reached out to “new friends.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 12:30
The Gulf-Israel Women's Forum brings children draped in the flags of Bahrain, Israel and the UAE to Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
The Gulf-Israel Women's Forum brings children draped in the flags of Bahrain, Israel and the UAE to Jerusalem's Old City.
(photo credit: ISRAEL HADARI)
Israelis sent greetings to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the Gulf country celebrates its National Day. It was an important message of peace, many said, reaching out to their new neighbors in the region. It comes after an unprecedented month of visits, delegations, business deals and rapid expansion of flights. Last week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met the first commercial Fly Dubai flight and this week he wished well the pilots of the first Israir flight going to Dubai. Some 50,000 people may make the trip this month on an estimated 300 flights, with some 60-100 flights a week being considered in coming weeks and months.
The extraordinary expansion of this new trade and tourism route is blended with new messages of peace being put out by religious and cultural leaders. This will include new initiatives for museums and cultural centers, academic partnerships and coexistence. The bridge is not only with Dubai and the UAE, but also with Bahrain. Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani came on Tuesday with 40 member of a delegation that will stay for several days. He met his Israeli counterparts. His visit followed the Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, who came in the middle of November.   
Netanyahu sent a greeting to His Highness, Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on Wednesday. He reached out to “new friends” and wished a joyous National Day to the Emirates. He pointed to this as part of the fruits of peace and said it showed the region could create a better future. At the same time Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy-mayor of Jerusalem also wrote about how she was looking forward to a future of friendship. Tel Aviv posted photos and celebrated with the UAE.
Key figures in the pro-Israel community, such as Stand With US’s Michael Dickson, posted about the National Day. Public relations professional Avi Hyman wrote that he wish his Emirati friends a happy national day. Lorena Khateeb from Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a video of Israelis singing the national anthem of the UAE. Emily Schrader of Social Lite Creative also posted celebrating the day.  The outpouring of celebrations for another country’s national day is almost unprecedented in Israel. With the exception perhaps of the United States, few countries enjoy such widespread support on social media in Israel. Israel’s digital diplomacy and strategic affairs experts have pushed a campaign to showcase the new peace deals and the support and recognition for the national day are  fruits of it. However, it joins a massive buzz online for trips to Dubai and various Facebook groups popping up that are devoted t every niche of trade that might be possible between Israel and the Emirates.  


