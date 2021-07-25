The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel officially launches direct flights to Morocco

Seven months after Israel and Morocco normalized relations, El Al and Israir both launched their first direct Tel Aviv-Marrakesh flights in a ceremony.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 25, 2021 12:58
Israir flight attendants greet passengers on the first flight to Morocco in festive garb. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israir flight attendants greet passengers on the first flight to Morocco in festive garb.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Direct flights between Israel and Morocco began Sunday, seven months after the two countries officially signed an agreement to normalize relations.
El Al and Israir both launched their first flights to Marrakesh Sunday with a ceremony marking the historic flights.
Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations last December in the aftermath of the Abraham Accords. The agreement followed similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.
On December 22, the first-ever flight between the two countries carried an American and Israeli delegation led by then-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. Sunday's flights marked the beginning of normal air travel for commercial passengers.
Israir's flight left Israel at 8:15 Sunday morning, with stewardesses dressed in traditional Moroccan garb, with Moroccan foods served on board. Supermarket magnate Rami Levy was among the passengers. 
The El Al flight that took off at 11:20 was decorated with Moroccan flags and carpets.
"We continue to build infrastructure and create tourism anchors that will promote tourism to Israel when we defeat the coronavirus," said Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov. "The Israel - Morocco airline is an important and significant line that will help promote tourism, trade and economic and political cooperation agreements between the two countries. All of these will enrich the state coffers and help our war on the cost of living."
Flights to Marrakesh's Menara Airport take about five and a half hours, and start at $500 per ticket. El Al and Israir will each offer three flights per week.
Arkia is scheduled to launch flights between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh on August 3, and Royal Air Maroc, Morocco's official carrier, will also begin flights in the coming month.
El Al and Israir are also expected to begin two flights a week to Casablanca starting August 10, for a total of five weekly round-trip flights to the country for each company.
Many Israelis are looking forward to visiting what was once an important Jewish center. More than 300,000 Jews immigrated from Morocco to Israel between 1948 and 1964 and there are now some 1 million Israelis of Moroccan heritage. An estimated 3,000 Jews live in Morocco today. 


Tags Israel El Al morocco Israir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's meddling with the vaccination of Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why is Israel's state budget so important for the fight against Iran?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Olympics during war and during COVID

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by