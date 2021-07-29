Israel to recognize Palestinian coronavirus vaccine certificates

Al-Kaila stated that the Israeli Health Ministry recognizes all the coronavirus vaccines the PA is using and will recognize the PA's vaccination and PCR test certificates.

The Israeli Health Ministry will also allow patients to be transferred in ambulances from the Gaza Strip to West Bank hospitals through the Beit Hanoun crossing with ambulances to be allowed to meet directly, instead of requiring the patient to either walk or drive in a car for a kilometer to reach the second ambulance.

Al-Kaila explained to the Palestinian WAFA news agency that the PA Health Ministry expressed a number of observations and objections to their Israeli counterpart, which expressed willingness to study the issues together. The issues discussed included allowing Palestinian ambulances into Jerusalem and the rest of Israel without needing to stop at checkpoints and allowing PA Health Ministry workers to conduct school health programs at schools in east Jerusalem.

Some 159 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the PA and Gaza on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Some 15 patients were hospitalized with the virus. So far 412,136 Palestinians have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. A number of other complaints, including alleged assaults on medical and ambulance personnel and difficulties facing the health sector in Area C of the West Bank, were discussed as well.