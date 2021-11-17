The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel, UAE in joint drill of mega cyberattack on airline industry

The international disaster simulation held between seven countries is the first of its kind.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 18:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 18:31
Illustrative photo of a cyberattack. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Illustrative photo of a cyberattack.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israel, the United Arab Emirates and five other countries engaged in the first ever simulation of a mega-cyberattack on the international airline industry, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) has announced.
Though the simulation took place in Dubai at Israel’s World Expo exhibition pavilion on Tuesday, it was only made public by the INCD on Wednesday, perhaps showing the sensitivity of the event.
The event was important enough that INCD chief Yigal Unna and his UAE counterpart, Dr. Mahmoud al-Kuwaiti, both personally attended.
Officials from the US, Germany, Greece, Morocco and Bahrain were also present, rounding out three of the four players in the Abraham Accords.
The fourth country which signed agreements with Israel toward normalization is Sudan, which is presently in the midst of a crisis after its military leadership recently overthrew its civilian transitional leadership.
A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco (credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO)A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco (credit: REUTERS/LOUIS NASTRO)
Attendees also included officials from airports, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, civil aviation authorities and a mix of public and private sector cyber experts.
“We need international coordination regarding the issue after we have seen over the last decade a rise in both attempted attacks on the airline sector and in the sophistication of those attacks,” said INCD Center for Strategic Planning chief Tamir Goren, who was also previously a pilot.
“The world is evolving to being more online and digital and the connections between the different actors substantially increases the probability of an attack,” Goren continued
Acknowledging that, “so far there has not been an attack which could have endangered the safety of a flight,” it was necessary to invest far more in efforts to prevent such a scenario, since such an attempted attack has become increasingly likely.
In December 2020, the hacker group Pay2Key claimed it had successfully hacked a range of Israeli defense industry companies, including the largest Israeli airpower defense corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries.
There were signs on social media and elsewhere that the hack was part of an ongoing and concerted Iranian campaign to hack Israeli companies.
IAI did not publicly respond at the time.
Check Point has referred to Pay2Key as an elite hacker group that steals data and threatens to leak it if its target does not cooperate.
Pay2Key posted information relating to IAI, including to its cyber chief.


Tags airline company UAE cyber security Expo 2020 Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Photos of IDF officials meeting with Arab nation counterparts are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by