'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

Israel will come under an onslaught of 2,000 rockets and missiles every day during a future war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, OC Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin warned on Monday.

Speaking at the B’Sheva Conference in Jerusalem, Gordin said that some 2,000 rockets and missiles will be fired at Israel every day and will challenge Israel’s military and civil defense capabilities.

“Out enemies on the different fronts need to know that if needed, we will activate a powerful military that has never been seen before,” Gordin said.

He added that Israel’s enemies should know that the Israeli home front is resilient and has proven itself in the past.

“They know they cannot defeat us on the battlefield so they try to move the war to a second front and that is our homes and in our cities,” the IDF general said.

Israel believes that Hezbollah has today an arsenal of approximately 150,000 rockets and missiles, some of which have the ability to strike anywhere inside the State of Isral .

