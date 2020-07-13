The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli research center finds 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites

ALMA says never-before-published sites are deep in heart of residential areas in Beirut, next to hospitals, restaurants, schools

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 13, 2020 19:02
Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (photo credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)
Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon
(photo credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)
There are at least 28 missile launching sites belonging to Hezbollah in civilian areas in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, a report by ALMA Research and Education Center has found.
The report found that the never-before-published sites concentrated mainly in Hezbollah-dominated areas of Beirut are related to the launch, storage and production of the group’s Fateh 110/M600 medium-range missiles and are “the same as those subject to the Hezbollah missile precision-guided missile project (PGM’s).”
“The world must understand and know that these launch sites are located at the heart of residential and urban civil infrastructure,” Tal Beeri, Head of the Research department at ALMA Center, told The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)

Hezbollah, he said, is using the population of Beirut as human shields by “not hesitating to place their launch sites near public buildings, educational institutions, factories and more.”
According to the report, Hezbollah has an estimated 600 Fateh 110/M600 missiles which has a range of up to 300 km., while improved models called “D’ Al-Ficar” have a range of up to 700 km.
Though the sites shared by the report were in Beirut, the report also stated that many missile launch sites are concentrated in south Lebanon as well as the Bekaa Valley, both Hezbollah strongholds.
The sites, which also included locations of command and control infrastructure, missile assembly, rocket fuel storage sites and missile bunkers, were found next to high schools, clinics, hospitals, golf clubs, soccer fields as well as the Iranian Embassy and Lebanese Ministry of Defense.
 

Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)
Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)
 

“Almost all of the sites are in southern Beirut, an area controlled by Hezbollah, and are located in civilian neighborhoods, inside private houses, medical centers, churches, industrial sites, public offices, fast food chains, as well as in open spaces nearby, hence activating the “human shield” tactic,” the report read.
And according to the report, “based on our insight into Hezbollah’s action patterns these sites are available for immediate operational use.”
The report relied on open source intelligence posted to Wikimapia.org, despite some of the locations having later been deleted by another user they identified as  Dalany_ Mokus, who they said is likely a Russian citizen who is a supporter of the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad, its ally Hezbollah.
While the user who uploaded the locations is unknown to ALMA, they wrote that it was likely done by a government or intelligence entity “wishing to disseminate information obtained through intelligence reports, although a possibility of the user being a private individual with independent information and interest in Hezbollah’s incrimination cannot be ruled out.”

Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)
The group has expanded its arsenal with over 130,000 rockets and missiles of all sorts of ranges and payloads. And while it is mostly comprised of small, man-portable and unguided surface-to-surface rockets and missiles with ranges of between 10 km.-500 km., the group is continuing to work on its precision missile project.
As such, despite the effort and years invested, the organization has only several dozen such missiles.
Israel has reiterated several times that the transfer of any advanced weaponry to Hezbollah is a red line for the Jewish state and that it will work to prevent any such movement.
Hezbollah’s project to build accurate and precise missiles, which is done using Iranian know-how, funding and guidance, has been targeted by Israel on numerous occasions in Syria, and according to foreign reports in Iraq and Lebanon as well, as part of its war-between-wars campaign.
 


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon hezbollah missiles hezbollah weapons beirut missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by