Israeli research center finds 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites

Hezbollah, he said, is using the population of Beirut as human shields by “not hesitating to place their launch sites near public buildings, educational institutions, factories and more.”According to the report, Hezbollah has an estimated 600 Fateh 110/M600 missiles which has a range of up to 300 km., while improved models called “D’ Al-Ficar” have a range of up to 700 km.Though the sites shared by the report were in Beirut, the report also stated that many missile launch sites are concentrated in south Lebanon as well as the Bekaa Valley, both Hezbollah strongholds.The sites, which also included locations of command and control infrastructure, missile assembly, rocket fuel storage sites and missile bunkers, were found next to high schools, clinics, hospitals, golf clubs, soccer fields as well as the Iranian Embassy and Lebanese Ministry of Defense.

Israeli research center finds locations of 28 new Hezbollah missile launch sites in Beirut, Lebanon (Credit: ALMA RESEARCH AND EDUCATION CENTER)

“Almost all of the sites are in southern Beirut, an area controlled by Hezbollah, and are located in civilian neighborhoods, inside private houses, medical centers, churches, industrial sites, public offices, fast food chains, as well as in open spaces nearby, hence activating the “human shield” tactic,” the report read.And according to the report, “based on our insight into Hezbollah’s action patterns these sites are available for immediate operational use.”The report relied on open source intelligence posted to Wikimapia.org, despite some of the locations having later been deleted by another user they identified as Dalany_ Mokus, who they said is likely a Russian citizen who is a supporter of the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad, its ally Hezbollah.While the user who uploaded the locations is unknown to ALMA, they wrote that it was likely done by a government or intelligence entity “wishing to disseminate information obtained through intelligence reports, although a possibility of the user being a private individual with independent information and interest in Hezbollah’s incrimination cannot be ruled out.”