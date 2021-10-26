The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli, Emirati experts come together for leadership workshops - analysis

The announcement comes after the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords and represents another landmark in joint work between groups from Israel and the UAE.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 22:02
Emirati Norah al-Awadhi and friend, Israeli Ronny Gonen, stand facing the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, draped in their countries' flags (photo credit: ABDULLAH SAMEH HOUSSNY/@DUBAI.UAE.DXB)
Emirati Norah al-Awadhi and friend, Israeli Ronny Gonen, stand facing the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, draped in their countries' flags
(photo credit: ABDULLAH SAMEH HOUSSNY/@DUBAI.UAE.DXB)
A unique program launched as part of the annual Aqdar World Summit took place in Dubai this year amid the excitement over Expo 2020. The United Arab Emirate’s Khalifa Empowerment Program, which is known as Aqdar, is cooperating with the Israeli Emirates Leadership Leadership Program (ILEP). The program will help foster collaborative efforts to leverage the Israeli and Emirati culture of management and leadership through mutually beneficial leadership development, organizers said in a statement. 
ILEP Director Eran Teboul Eran said that “this program is another milestone in the scope and depth of relationships between Israeli and Emirati experts.”
Aqdar CEO Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal said he was certain that this program will empower the relationship between Israel and the UAE. “This [cooperation] is the reason we have the Khalifa Empowerment Program. I am certain that this program will empower the relationship between our two nations, by changing the experience and exchanging knowledge between our peoples. It will lead for more peace and more success among different cultures and nations. Israel and the UAE serve as a model for cooperation between different nationalities and different backgrounds in one place and I thank you for that.” 
The announcement comes after the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords and represents another landmark in joint work between groups from Israel and the UAE.
“Our ability to rely on one another and share the wealth of our knowledge serves as a unique platform for genuine relationships between the peoples,” said Teboul. “We come to this partnership with great expectations for a deep and open dialogue and for a mutual learning experience that will benefit all parties to this cooperation,” said Amnon Katz, CEO of Gaya Consulting, an Israel-based leading organizational consulting firm.  
A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, mostly deserted, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 25, 2020. Picture taken March 25, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/TAREK FAHMY)A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, mostly deserted, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 25, 2020. Picture taken March 25, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/TAREK FAHMY)
The program was announced as part of the Aqdar World Summit and its slogan “nourishing minds, flourishing nations.” The Dubai Expo takes place under the theme of positive global citizenship. Towards that end, the event included two leadership workshops led by Israeli experts in which 40 Emirati managers participated. Organizers said the managers were in government positions and participated in training sessions related to “positive leadership” and “the role of leadership in a rolling crisis.” 
Aqdar and ILEP foresee this as forming part of a longer course over several years that will “include an exchange of knowledge between both Emirati and Israeli leaders and experts,” the statement said. “The initiative will work to promote the sharing of leadership best practices among Israeli and Emirati experts as a foundation for strengthening relationships between the peoples in light of the growing partnerships surrounding the Abrahamic Accords.” This will leverage Israeli and Emirati cultures of management and leadership and also provide local and regional leaders with tools to cope in disruptive environments.  
The statement said that the initiative will focus on “collaborating in the development of young leadership, including but not limited to technologically savvy environments.” This means placing focus on cultivating the self-awareness of leaders. 
Aqdar is well known for its other work in the UAE. According to the UAE Ministry of Education, the Khalifa Empowerment Program Aqdar has cooperated with the Ministry on smart learning programs for libraries as part of the recent Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. It has participated in events in London and other important issues.  
The Israel pavilion at the Dubai Expo opened in the beginning of October. It is one of many recent Israel-UAE cooperative events that have taken place that are building on the success of the Abraham Accords. 


Tags business Dubai UAE UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to seriously tackle climate change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by